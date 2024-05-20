Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.05.2024 | 17:26
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Middle Schoolers Attend Annual Girls in Tech Event Hosted by Northwestern Mutual

Originally published by CBS58

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Northwestern Mutual hosted their annual Girls in Tech event Tuesday, May 14.

Local middle schoolers gathered at the company's campus for interactive activities focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.

Employee volunteers led the girls in activities such as guiding a "sphero-robot" through a maze with coding, learning about AI and data science, and general instruction about careers in tech.

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northwestern Mutual on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northwestern Mutual
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northwestern-mutual
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northwestern Mutual



View the original press release on accesswire.com

