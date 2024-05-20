PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES

On 9 May, Pan African announced that it was narrowing its production guidance for the year ending 30 June 2024 to 186-190koz (cf 180-190koz previously), notwithstanding the cessation of production from surface sources at Evander in H2. Group AISC guidance was maintained at US$1,325-1,350/oz (at ZAR18.50/US$) however. Consequently, we have increased our H2 production forecast by 2.5% as well as increasing our H224 gold price by 9.2% to result in a US$20.6m positive variance in H224e revenue, only partially offset by incidental higher costs, to result in a 41.7% increase in H224e normalised EPS and a 19.1% increase in FY24e normalised EPS. Production guidance was also provided for FY25 of 215-225koz, which compares with Edison's prior (and unchanged - and, in the event, relatively conservative) forecast of 216.6koz.

