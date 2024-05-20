

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released consolidated, evidence-based guidance for preventing the spread of infections in K-12 schools in the U.S.



The guidance includes everyday actions that schools can take to prevent and control the spread of respiratory and stomach viruses, such as influenza and norovirus, and bacterial illness, such as strep throat.



This guidance is designed to maximize school attendance and its benefits for all students, while also preventing the spread of infectious diseases, CDC said. Being in school provides many benefits, including ongoing learning and social and emotional development.



'CDC has updated actions schools can take to prevent germs from spreading and keep kids healthy and learning,' said CDC Director Mandy Cohen. 'This update puts lessons learned into actionable steps schools can follow to keep our kids, teachers, and school staff safe.'



This guidance is being released for consideration for the 2024 - 2025 school year. As school administrators are closing out the current school year and planning for the new school year in the fall, CDC said it is providing the guidance now to ensure it can be part of those back-to-school preparations.



The new guidance recommends that schools can consider implementing additional strategies as part of a layered approach to prevention. This include actions such as wearing masks, increasing space and distance between students and using cohorts, conducting illness screening, and testing to screen for illness.



