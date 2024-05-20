Anzeige
Burford Capital Announces Results of the 2024 AGM

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at its annual general meeting held on May 15, 2024 were approved by shareholders, including, among others, the approval of a final dividend of 6.25¢ (United States cents) per ordinary share to be paid on June 14, 2024 to all ordinary shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on May 24, 2024.

The votes received are detailed below:

Ordinary resolutions

Total votes
for

Total votes
against

Total votes
withheld

1. To receive the accounts of Burford for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the report of the directors and the external auditor thereon

128,505,379

1,637

686,754

2. To declare a final dividend of 6.25¢ (United States cents) per ordinary share

129,119,855

7,324

66,591

3. To re-elect Rukia Baruti as director

127,904,703

1,172,294

116,773

4. To re-elect Christopher Bogart as director

129,099,046

20,952

73,772

5. To re-elect Pamela Corrie as director

129,093,481

25,306

74,983

6. To re-elect Robert Gillespie as director

127,847,237

1,271,499

75,034

7. To re-elect Christopher Halmy as director

128,032,369

1,086,357

75,044

8. To re-elect John Sievwright as director

129,052,199

66,337

75,234

9. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Burford's external auditor

141,486,391

901,181

59,712

10. To authorize the directors to agree upon the remuneration of the external auditor

128,482,052

649,435

62,283

11. To authorize the directors to allot and/or issue ordinary shares in Burford up to a specified amount

124,530,251

4,582,687

80,832

12. To authorize Burford to make market acquisitions of its ordinary shares up to a specified amount

129,021,272

43,517

128,981

Special resolutions

13. To authorize the directors to allot and/or issue equity securities for cash without making a pre-emptive offer to shareholders (subject to the limitations set forth in the resolution)

126,091,341

2,909,951

192,478

14. To authorize the directors to allot and/or issue equity securities for cash without making a pre-emptive offer to shareholders (subject to the limitations set forth in the resolution) for an acquisition or specified capital investment

125,650,917

3,348,450

194,403


About Burford Capital
litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of any Burford private fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford private funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided in this announcement is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained in this announcement is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in any of Burford private funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.

Forward-looking statements

Except as required by law, Burford undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Burford Capital

