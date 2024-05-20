Burford Capital Announces Results of the 2024 AGM

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at its annual general meeting held on May 15, 2024 were approved by shareholders, including, among others, the approval of a final dividend of 6.25¢ (United States cents) per ordinary share to be paid on June 14, 2024 to all ordinary shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on May 24, 2024.

The votes received are detailed below:

Ordinary resolutions Total votes

for Total votes

against Total votes

withheld 1. To receive the accounts of Burford for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the report of the directors and the external auditor thereon 128,505,379 1,637 686,754 2. To declare a final dividend of 6.25¢ (United States cents) per ordinary share 129,119,855 7,324 66,591 3. To re-elect Rukia Baruti as director 127,904,703 1,172,294 116,773 4. To re-elect Christopher Bogart as director 129,099,046 20,952 73,772 5. To re-elect Pamela Corrie as director 129,093,481 25,306 74,983 6. To re-elect Robert Gillespie as director 127,847,237 1,271,499 75,034 7. To re-elect Christopher Halmy as director 128,032,369 1,086,357 75,044 8. To re-elect John Sievwright as director 129,052,199 66,337 75,234 9. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Burford's external auditor 141,486,391 901,181 59,712 10. To authorize the directors to agree upon the remuneration of the external auditor 128,482,052 649,435 62,283 11. To authorize the directors to allot and/or issue ordinary shares in Burford up to a specified amount 124,530,251 4,582,687 80,832 12. To authorize Burford to make market acquisitions of its ordinary shares up to a specified amount 129,021,272 43,517 128,981 Special resolutions 13. To authorize the directors to allot and/or issue equity securities for cash without making a pre-emptive offer to shareholders (subject to the limitations set forth in the resolution) 126,091,341 2,909,951 192,478 14. To authorize the directors to allot and/or issue equity securities for cash without making a pre-emptive offer to shareholders (subject to the limitations set forth in the resolution) for an acquisition or specified capital investment 125,650,917 3,348,450 194,403



