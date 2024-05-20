Talen Energy Corporation: Talen Energy Announces All Shares of Common Stock Now Trade on OTCQX

TLNE) announced today that the Company's outstanding restricted shares of common stock issued with or under CUSIP No. 87422Q208 (the "Shares") were exchanged for unrestricted shares issued with or under CUSIP No. 87422Q109 on May 17, 2024. The completion of this exchange resulted in the Shares becoming eligible to be traded on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX").

The exchange is intended to provide all shareholders with increased liquidity, permitting the Shares to trade without restriction, subject to each holder's compliance with (i) securities laws and (ii) rules promulgated by OTCQX.

Talen trades on the OTCQX under the ticker "TLNE." OTCQX companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TLNE/overview.

