Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

Ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $14.7 million



Well positioned to expand existing businesses organically and through acquisitions

Timber Technologies acquisition marks a significant step forward in growth strategy

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) ("Star" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, reported today its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2024. All 2024 and 2023 amounts in this release are unaudited.

Following the sale of our Digirad Health business on May 4, 2023, all financial results for the 2023 reporting period, unless stated otherwise, relate to continuing operations, which currently include two divisions: Building Solutions (formerly known as Construction) and Investments.

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights vs. Q1 2023 (unaudited)

Revenues decreased by 26.1% to $9.1 million from $12.3 million.

Gross profit decreased by 63.1% to $1.6 million from $4.3 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $2.2 million (or $0.14 per basic and diluted share) compared to net income from continuing operations of $16 thousand (or $0.00 per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss was $1.4 million (or $0.09 per basic and diluted share) compared to net income of $0.5 million (or $0.03 per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.1 million versus income of $0.8 million.

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents increased to $14.7 million versus cash and cash equivalents of $5.0 million at March 31, 2023.

Our TTG common equity investment and Note Receivable from TTG, including accrued interest, are recorded at cost and amounted to $6.0 million and $7.6 million, respectively, at March 31, 2024.

Debt increased to $1.9 million at March 31, 2024 from $0.7 million at March 31, 2023.

Rick Coleman, Chief Executive Officer, noted, "In the first quarter of 2024, Building Solutions revenue and gross profit both declined versus the first quarter of 2023. Although our sales pipeline and signed backlog are roughly equivalent to historical averages, our customers are experiencing the effects of credit tightening resulting in delays in getting financing. In particular, financing delays caused large commercial projects expected to commence in Q1 to slip from the first quarter into future periods."

Mr. Coleman continued, "We believe there is strong demand for new construction in the markets we serve, and the current macroeconomic impacts are temporary. We remain focused on all elements of our growth strategy including Building Solutions division expansion, acquisitions in new industries, and exploring new opportunities at our Investments division."

Jeff Eberwein, Executive Chairman, added, "We are very pleased to announce our acquisition of Timber Technologies, a WI-based engineered wood products ("EWP") manufacturer, effective May 17. The acquisition creates scale, diversifies our revenue sources and end markets, and expands our client base and geographic footprint. Identifying, evaluating, and completing accretive acquisitions is part of our holding company growth strategy for delivering shareholder value."

Revenues

The Company's Q1 2024 revenues decreased 26.1% to $9.1 million from $12.3 million in Q1 2023.

Revenues in $ thousands Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % change Building Solutions $ 9,118 $ 12,346 (26.1)% Investments 188 158 19.0% Intersegment elimination (188 ) (158 ) 19.0% Total Revenues $ 9,118 $ 12,346 (26.1)%



Q1 2024 Building Solutions revenue decreased by 26.1% from the prior year as a result of slower business activity at both KBS and EBGL. Economic headwinds, higher interest rates, and weather related project delays contributed to the slowdown which we believe to be temporary. Specifically, some of our largest commercial projects expected to commence in Q1 were delayed into future periods. Our backlog and sales pipeline indicate continued strong demand for new projects, although the revenue impact and timing are uncertain.

Gross Profit

Gross profit (loss) in $ thousands Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % change Building Solutions $ 1,678 $ 4,329 (61.2)% Building Solutions gross margin 18.4 % 35.1 % (16.7)% Investments 84 95 (11.6)% Intersegment elimination (188 ) (158 ) 19.0% Total gross profit $ 1,574 $ 4,266 (63.1)% Total gross margin 17.3 % 34.6 % (17.3)%



Q1 2024 Building Solutions gross profit decreased 61.2% primarily due to lower revenues.

Operating Expenses

On a consolidated basis, Q1 2024 sales, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased by $0.4 million, or 11.1%, versus the prior year period. Also, SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased in Q1 2024 to 44.9% versus 29.8% in Q1 2023. The major drivers of the increase in SG&A were increases in legal and outside services expense related to our mergers and acquisitions activity.

Net Income

Q1 2024 net loss from continuing operations was $2.2 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $16 thousand, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share in the same period in the prior year. Q1 2024 non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $1.4 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations of $0.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Q1 2024 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.1 million versus income of $0.8 million in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to decreased revenues.

Operating Cash Flow

Q1 2024 cash flow from operations was an outflow of $2.4 million, compared to an inflow of $5.1 million for Q1 2023. The decrease in net cash provided by operating activities is attributable to lower results from operations, particularly in our Building Solutions division, and increased net working capital expenditures.

Preferred Stock Dividends

In Q1 2024, the Company's board of directors declared a cash dividend to holders of our Series A Preferred Stock of $0.25 per share, for an aggregate amount of approximately $0.5 million. The record date for this dividend was February 1, 2024, and the payment date was March 11, 2024.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2023, Star had $43.2 million of U.S. federal net operating losses ("NOL"), which the Company considers to be a valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of the Company's common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Star common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Star common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board's prior written approval.

Conference Call Information

A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) on May 20, 2024 to discuss the results and management's outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing (833) 630-1956 (toll free) or (412) 317-1837 (international), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and referencing Star Equity. A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link on the Investor Relations page at www.starequity.com/events-and-presentations/presentations; an archived replay of the webcast will be available within 15 minutes of the end of the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

This release presents the non-GAAP financial measures "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share," and "adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations." The most directly comparable measures for these non-GAAP financial measures are "net income (loss)," "net income (loss) per basic and diluted share," and "cash flows from operating activities." The Company has included below unaudited adjusted financial information, which presents the Company's results of operations after excluding acquired intangible asset amortization, unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities and lumber derivatives, litigation costs, transaction costs, financing costs, and income tax adjustments. Further excluded in the measure of adjusted EBITDA are stock-based compensation, interest, depreciation, and amortization.

A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations is included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2024.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with two divisions: Building Solutions and Investments. Prior to the May 4, 2023 sale of Digirad Health, Star Equity Holdings had three divisions: Healthcare, Building Solutions, and Investments.

Building Solutions

Our Building Solutions division operates in three businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company's real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

Healthcare

Our Healthcare division, which operated as Digirad Health until the sale of Digirad Health on May 4, 2023, provided products and services in the area of nuclear medical imaging with a focus on cardiac health.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Building Solutions** $ 9,118 $ 12,346 Total revenues 9,118 12,346 Cost of revenues: Building Solutions** 7,440 8,017 Investments 104 63 Total cost of revenues 7,544 8,080 Gross profit 1,574 4,266 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 4,094 3,684 Amortization of intangible assets 442 430 Total operating expenses 4,536 4,114 Income (loss) from continuing operations (2,962 ) 152 Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 399 (109 ) Interest income (expense), net 374 (27 ) Total other income (expense), net 773 (136 ) Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (2,189 ) 16 Income tax benefit (provision) from continuing operations (35 ) - Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (2,224 ) 16 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - 419 Net income (loss) (2,224 ) 435 Dividend on Series A perpetual preferred stock (479 ) (479 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (2,703 ) $ (44 ) Net income (loss) per share Net income (loss) per share, continuing operations Basic and Diluted* $ (0.14 ) $ - Net income (loss) per share, discontinued operations Basic and Diluted* $ - $ 0.03 Net income (loss) per share Basic and Diluted* $ (0.14 ) $ 0.03 Net income (loss) per share, attributable to common shareholders Diluted* $ (0.17 ) $ - Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic and Diluted* 15,842 15,516 Dividends declared per share of Series A perpetual preferred stock $ 0.25 $ 0.25 *Earnings per share may not add due to rounding

**Formerly known as Construction



Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31, 2024

(unaudited) December 31,

2023 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,662 $ 18,326 Restricted cash 615 620 Investments in equity securities 5,575 4,838 Lumber derivative contracts - 19 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $206 and $191, respectively 4,584 6,004 Note receivable, current portion 399 399 Inventories, net 4,720 3,420 Other current assets 829 1,180 Assets held for sale 4,295 4,346 Total current assets 35,679 39,152 Property and equipment, net 3,537 3,482 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,371 1,470 Intangible assets, net 12,067 12,518 Goodwill 4,438 4,438 Cost method investment 6,000 6,000 Notes receivable 8,528 8,427 Other assets 29 9 Total assets $ 71,649 $ 75,496 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,503 $ 1,571 Accrued liabilities 1,028 1,506 Accrued compensation 1,018 1,772 Accrued warranty 45 44 Lumber derivative contracts 1 - Deferred revenue 1,696 1,377 Short-term debt 1,924 2,019 Operating lease liabilities 411 403 Finance lease liabilities 35 42 Total current liabilities 7,661 8,734 Deferred tax liabilities 320 318 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 995 1,102 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 34 43 Total liabilities 9,010 10,197 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024. (Liquidation preference: $18,988,390 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.) 18,988 18,988 Series C Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 25,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; 15,848,202 and 15,826,217 shares issued and outstanding (net of treasury shares) at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Treasury stock, at cost; 258,849 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (5,728 ) (5,728 ) Additional paid-in capital 159,690 160,126 Accumulated deficit (110,313 ) (108,089 ) Total stockholders' equity 62,639 65,299 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,649 $ 75,496



Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (2,224 ) $ 16 Acquired intangible amortization 442 430 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) (228 ) (2 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives (2) 20 (43 ) Litigation costs 9 - Transaction costs related to sale (3) 101 - Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions (4) 431 - Financing costs (5) 8 95 Income tax (benefit) provision 35 - Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (1,406 ) $ 496 Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $ (0.14 ) $ - Acquired intangible amortization 0.03 0.03 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) (0.01 ) - Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives (2) - - Litigation costs - - Transaction costs related to sale (3) 0.01 - Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions (4) 0.03 - Financing costs (5) - 0.01 Income tax (benefit) provision - - Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per basic and diluted share (6) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.03





(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in equity securities. (2) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in lumber derivatives value. (3) Reflects one time transaction costs related to the sale of the Healthcare Division. (4) Reflects one time transaction costs related to potential mergers and acquisitions. (5) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities. (6) Per share amounts are computed independently for each discrete item presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly per share amounts will not necessarily equal to the total for the year, and the sum of individual items may not equal the total.



Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Building

Solutions Investments Star Equity

Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (925 ) $ 463 $ (1,762 ) $ (2,224 ) Depreciation and amortization 567 104 17 688 Interest (income) expense 36 (191 ) (219 ) (374 ) Income tax (benefit) provision - - 35 35 EBITDA from continuing operations (322 ) 376 (1,929 ) (1,875 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) - (228 ) - (228 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives (2) 20 - - 20 Interest income(3) - 410 - 410 Litigation costs - - 9 9 Stock-based compensation 10 - 48 58 Transaction costs related to sale (4) - - 101 101 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions (5) - - 431 431 Financing costs (6) 8 - - 8 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ (284 ) $ 558 $ (1,340 ) $ (1,066 )







For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Building

Solutions Investments Star Equity

Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,654 $ (51 ) $ (1,587 ) $ 16 Depreciation and amortization 505 63 4 572 Interest (income) expense 29 22 (24 ) 27 Income tax (benefit) provision - - - - EBITDA from continuing operations 2,188 34 (1,607 ) 615 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) - (2 ) - (2 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives (2) (43 ) - - (43 ) Stock-based compensation 5 - 96 101 Financing costs (6) 84 11 - 95 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 2,234 $ 43 $ (1,511 ) $ 766

(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses on equity securities. (2) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in lumber derivatives value. (3) We allocate all corporate interest income to the Investments Division. (4) Reflects one time transaction costs related to the sale of the Healthcare Division. (5) Reflects one time transaction costs related to potential mergers and acquisitions. (6) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.



Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Debt Information

(Unaudited) (In thousands)

A summary of the Company's credit facilities are as follows:

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Amount Weighted-Average

Interest Rate Amount Weighted-Average

Interest Rate Revolving Credit Facility - Premier $ 1,924 9.25% $ 2,019 9.25% Total Short-term Revolving Credit Facilities $ 1,924 9.25% $ 2,019 9.25% Total Short-term debt $ 1,924 9.25% $ 2,019 9.25%





Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Information

(Unaudited) (In thousands)