GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2024 | 16:36
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EPSO-G UAB: Consolidated results of the EPSO-G Group for Q1 2024

EPSO-G, a group of energy transmission and exchange companies (company code 302826889), with its registered office located at Laisves pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania.

EPSO-G publishes the consolidated operating results of the Group, which includes the holding company EPSO-G, as well as its subsidiaries: Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy Cells, Litgrid, and Tetas for the first three months of 2024.

Key financial indicators for 3 months:

Key financial indicatorsQ1 2024Q1 2023Change, %
Revenue, EUR million140.4120.816.2
EBITDA, EUR million38.328.036.8
Net profit, EUR million 23.516.641.4
ROE (last 12 months), % 20.9-10.7 -
Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million20.920.04.6
Adjusted* net profit, EUR million8.99.9-10.2
Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), %7.99.4 -
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio1.0n/a-
Investments, EUR million 39.226.249.9

*Regulated revenue, expenses and profitability indicators are recalculated due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability indicator approved by the NERC. The calculation of adjusted indicators involves estimating adjustments for previous period revenue, which has already been approved by the decision of the NERC when determining regulated transmission prices for the reporting period. It also includes estimating deviations of the actual profitability from the regulated profitability approved by the NERC, which will be taken into consideration when determining transmission prices for future periods.

Enclosed:

1. EPSO-G Group's condensed consolidated and separate financial statements of 31 March 2024;

2. Press release.

For more information, please contact:
Gediminas Petrauskas, Communication Partner at EPSO-G
Tel. +370 610 63306, email gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
