MicroVet Diagnostics: Center Point Bio-Tech Signs National Distribution Agreement

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / In anticipation of commercial launch of the AlphaION Point of Care diagnostic platform, Center Point Bio-Tech, LLC ("CP Bio") entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with a well-known and highly respected veterinary distributor with over 60 years of sales excellence and logistics expertise to sell and distribute products to veterinary hospitals.

"Center Point Bio-Tech's development of AlphaION continues on schedule and we anticipate an on time launch by the end of 2024," said Tim Baum, founder and CEO of Center Point Bio-Tech. "We expect to place additional beta units in Q2 to finalize manufacturing specifications in Q3. Given our accelerated pace of product development, we are aggressively implementing our strategy of building Center Point Bio-Tech as a market leader in the development of disruptive technologies for diagnosing and managing disease in animals."

"The interest our distribution partners have shown in AlphaION confirms the commercial potential of Center Point Bio-Tech's new and disruptive technology," said Dr. Bonnie Bragdon, Chief Commercial Officer. "Signing a second distribution partner at this point in product development, sets the stage for a successful and aggressive product launch. We will continue to carefully refine our AlphaION launch strategy and selectively add distribution partners who serve our shared customers with excellence."

AlphaION is a novel, patent pending veterinary diagnostic system for use in veterinary practices. AlphaION is revolutionary in its use of new technologies to bring more testing options to veterinary practice and its use of lab automation and artificial intelligence to improve hospital workflow. AlphaION is now available for purchase with an anticipated delivery date in Q4 2024.

Equipped with AlphaION, veterinarians will be able to diagnose and manage complex internal medicine and infectious disease cases almost completely at the point of care for companion, production, and exotic animals. AlphaION is simple enough to operate at the point of care and powerful enough to meet the needs of veterinarians across many specialties. AlphaION is simply powerful.

About Center Point Bio-Tech

Center Point Bio-Tech specializes in bringing unique, cost-effective, and innovative diagnostic products to veterinary practice. Center Point Bio-Tech is dedicated to quality and brings products to market only after extensive testing and research. Deep knowledge of veterinary hospital and lab operations allows Center Point Bio-Tech to deliver value and provide solutions for veterinary offices of all sizes. A dedicated team of veterinary industry professionals works to seamlessly integrate Center Point Bio-Tech products into veterinary practices caring for companion, production, and exotic animals. Learn more about Center Point Bio-Tech and ALphaION at www.cpbio.com AlphaION is a trademark of Center Point Bio-Tech.

