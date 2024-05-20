Fast Pace Health Recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month and Expands Access to Care

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / At the core of Fast Pace Health's mission lies a profound commitment to the mental well-being of the communities we serve. This dedication is particularly notable during May's Mental Health Awareness Month, a vital opportunity to raise awareness about the urgent need for compassionate and comprehensive mental health care. Fast Pace Health is increasing access to care by adding Ashley Graves, Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP-BC), Mary Cada, PMHNP-BC, and Brandi Batten, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) to its team.





Recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month

As we celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Fast Pace Health acknowledges its team of over 40 dedicated professionals, including Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioners and Therapists. This group of exceptional individuals represents the backbone of our Behavioral Health Team and embodies our commitment to providing personalized and accessible care. Nikita Duke, DNP, PMHNP-BC, Vice President of Operations - Behavioral Health, highlights the importance of the team's work. "Our team works every day to break down barriers to care, especially decreasing the stigma associated with mental health care - our telepsych first service offers people the opportunity to access care with enhanced confidentiality, from the privacy and comfort of their own homes," says Duke.

Increasing Access to Care

We are excited to announce the addition of three new providers - Ashley Graves, PMHNP-BC, Mary Cada, PMHNP-BC, and Brandi Batten, LPC. Ms. Graves, Ms. Cada and Ms. Batten join Fast Pace Health with a wealth of experience and will provide virtual care for patients dealing with depression, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD, and other mental health issues. Their roles are pivotal to expanding and increasing access to care in the communities Fast Pace Health serves, especially in rural America. These roles bring Fast Pace Health's behavioral health team to over 28 providers.

Robert "Bob" McKenzie, Executive Sponsor of Behavioral Health, emphasizes the organization's commitment to raise awareness about mental health and increase access to care. "At Fast Pace Health, we believe that everyone should have access to mental health care in a non-judgmental, easily accessible, environment. Adding providers, like Ashley, Mary and Brandi, to our team allows us to improve access to care where and when it's most needed," says McKenzie.

Mental Health Awareness Month serves as a beacon, guiding us to reflect on and appreciate the role of mental health care professionals and the importance of mental wellness. As Fast Pace Health moves forward, we remain dedicated to providing support and hope for all individuals on their journey toward mental wellness.

About Fast Pace Health

A leading provider in on-demand healthcare, Fast Pace Health is dedicated to offering accessible, high-quality medical, and behavioral health services through its network of 270+ locations covering six states. For more information about Fast Pace Health and its services, visit Fast Pace Health's official website at www.fastpacehealth.com.

Contact Information

Justin Olson

Chief Marketing Officer, Fast Pace Health

justin.olson@fastpacehealth.com

931-253-1110

SOURCE: Fast Pace Health

