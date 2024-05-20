Clarity Benefit Solutions Earns APEX Award for Exceptional Achievement at 2024 Alegeus Partner Success Summit

Third-party benefits administrator, Clarity Benefits Solutions, honored with the APEX COBRA Champion Award for demonstrating exceptional performance and leadership in benefit administration.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of employee benefit technology, announced today that it has been honored with the APEX (Alegeus Performance Excellence) Award for exceptional achievement. The award was presented last week at the 2024 Alegeus Partner Success Summit, held from May 13-15 in Fort Lauderdale.

Clarity Benefit Solutions received the APEX COBRA Champion Award, a prestigious recognition that acknowledges their strong partnership and demonstrated success with the Alegeus COBRA solution. The APEX Awards honor partners who have demonstrated leadership and achieved exceptional business results using Alegeus technology.

"We're thrilled to recognize the achievements of great partners like Clarity Benefit Solutions," said Melanie Hallenbeck, chief growth officer at Alegeus. "As a white-label, partner-powered organization, our partners' success is our first priority. It's so gratifying to honor their hard work and commitment to leveraging our technology in service of their customers' whole health. Congratulations to Clarity on this well-earned recognition!"

Bill Catuzzi, CEO and founder of Clarity Benefit Solutions, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "We are deeply honored to receive the APEX COBRA Champion Award. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Partnering with Alegeus has enabled us to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and driving further success in the future."

The 2024 Alegeus Partner Success Summit brought together industry leaders and partners to celebrate achievements, share best practices, and explore new opportunities for growth. Clarity Benefit Solutions' recognition at this event highlights its commitment to excellence and its leadership in the employee benefits technology sector.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines world-class customer service and technology that is unmatched in the industry today with a full suite of consumer benefits and benefit administration technology to ensure that people are ready for whatever comes their way. Clarity's goal is to use technology to simplify the administration of benefits, reduce costs, and empower consumers. Clarity's simply smarter approach - fueled by feedback from employees and our customers - has led to thoughtful new ways for all of us to get the most out of our benefits.

