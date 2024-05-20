

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study carried out by the University of New Mexico and published in Toxicological Sciences has uncovered significant levels of microplastics in the testicular tissue of both humans and dogs, raising concerns about potential impacts on human reproductive health.



Microplastics have been linked to male infertility and have been detected in human blood, placentas, and breast milk, indicating widespread contamination.



The analysis of tissue samples from both species revealed the presence of microplastics in all samples, suggesting potential effects on male fertility. The study identified polyethylene (PE) as the most prevalent polymer in human and canine tissue, followed closely by PVC.



PVC is known for its wide use in various applications and has the potential to release chemicals that can disrupt spermatogenesis and cause endocrine disruptions, according to Xiaozhong Yu, a co-author of the study and professor at the University of New Mexico.



The study found that human samples contained nearly three times more microplastics than canine samples, underscoring concerns for younger generations due to rising plastic pollution.



These findings emphasize the need for further research to understand the potential impact of microplastics on sperm production in the testes.



Yu stressed the importance of exploring the long-term effects of microplastics and considering whether they contribute to the decline in male fertility. While sharing the results, Yu aimed to avoid causing panic and instead encouraged individuals to make informed choices to minimize exposure, adjust their lifestyles, and modify their behaviors.



