ConMet Unveils Latest Freight Efficiency Technologies at ACT Expo 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / ConMet, a leader in sustainable solutions for the transportation industry, is proud to showcase its latest freight efficiency technologies at ACT Expo 2024. From May 20-23, attendees can visit ConMet's booth, number 1220, at the Las Vegas Convention Center to explore these cutting-edge advancements.



Among the impressive technologies on display are the Nmotion in-wheel power generators, TruckWings® active aerodynamics, PreSet Plus® wheel ends, interior and exterior plastic systems, and lightweight cast components. These technologies highlight ConMet's commitment to revolutionizing the freight industry by increasing efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

The Nmotion TR series of power generators for refrigerated trailers is a game-changer for improving freight efficiency in commercial vehicles. Utilizing in-wheel electric motors, this technology generates power that can be used to operate an electric transport refrigeration unit (eTRU). As a result, refrigerated trailers can achieve zero emissions, eliminating fuel costs and CO2 output. A complete Nmotion system will be on display at ACT Expo on a Carrier Transicold Vector eCool trailer.

TruckWings technology, another standout product on display, enhances freight efficiency by automatically closing the gap between the tractor and trailer at highway speeds. This innovative solution improves aerodynamics, resulting in an average 3-6% increase in vehicle efficiency, no matter the fuel source. With TruckWings, ConMet empowers fleets to achieve significant fuel savings and reduce their carbon footprint or extend the mileage range on EV trucks.

A Freightliner eCascadia, provided by Knight-Swift Transportation, will be on display in the ConMet booth during ACT Expo showcasing the TruckWings product on an electric truck. ACT Expo attendees are invited to stop by and see the device in action.

In addition to these groundbreaking advancements, ConMet's PreSet Plus wheel ends offer a range of benefits for the freight industry. Constructed with lightweight aluminum, these wheel ends reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, leading to increased fuel efficiency. ConMet is also taking the next step in wheel end technology, with reengineered seals and bearings to further reduce rolling resistance, enhancing vehicle efficiency even more.

ConMet's commitment to sustainability is further exemplified by the use of interior and exterior plastic systems, which can replace metal components in some cases for weight reduction. Non-structural plastic parts can also be made with sustainable fillers for additional carbon offset in production.

Visit booth 1220 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from May 20-23 to discover how ConMet is revolutionizing freight efficiency through its commitment to providing transformative and sustainable solutions to the commercial vehicle industry.

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global provider to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. From wheel ends, cast metal components, and plastic systems to zero-emission technologies, automated aerodynamic devices, and IoT solutions, ConMet helps move the industry forward. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.?

