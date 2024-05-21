

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB3.37 billion, or RMB5.02 per share. This compares with RMB4.32 billion, or RMB6.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB2.07 billion or RMB3.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.7% to RMB9.21 billion from RMB11.92 billion last year.



Trip.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): RMB3.37 Bln. vs. RMB4.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB5.02 vs. RMB6.38 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB9.21 Bln vs. RMB11.92 Bln last year.



