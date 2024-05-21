Liberty Business Loans Help Small Businesses Innovate

Small and medium sized (SME) businesses are fueling innovation in Australia and Liberty has business lending solutions to help fund their advancements.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2024 / Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial System) Brad Jones recently highlighted the importance of small businesses in accelerating innovation in Australia in a speech at the COSBOA National Small Business Summit.

Mr Jones noted that whilst funding could have a big impact on the success of SMEs, cash flow also remains a challenge.

Non-bank lender Liberty has long been a champion of SMEs in all industries and recognised their contribution to Australia's advancement.

Through their flexible business loans, Liberty has been helping business owners take advantage of growth opportunities for over 26 years.

According to Manager - Group Communications Kate Jenkinson, a business loan could support SMEs to take the next step forward in their development and get ahead of competitors.

"When business owners have fresh ideas and plans for growth, they usually want to start implementing them as soon as possible," Ms Jenkinson said.

"A business loan could provide the upfront funding needed to cover the expenses required to move closer to a specific goal. This might involve operation expansion, equipment upgrades, or research and development."

When looking to secure funding, small business owners sometimes find they do not have the traditional financial documentation required for a loan application.

However, Liberty offers flexible low doc business loans with alternative income verification to support self-employed borrowers to access the funds they need. Liberty also offers flexible business loans that don't require mortgage security.

"At Liberty, we look beyond traditional assessment methods to help businesses of all shapes and sizes put plans into action," Ms Jenkinson said.

Liberty has the expertise and resources to assess a borrower's financial strength using alternative means and provide out-of-the-box solutions where necessary.

"We know not every borrower is the same, so we take a more holistic and personalised approach to lending to find solutions that cater to a borrower's unique situation."

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 26 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance products. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

