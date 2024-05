Bonk & Pepe steigen über 20 %, letzte Chance bei diesem 15 Mio. $ Meme-Coin

The hype surrounding Ethereum's first spot ETF has been a catalyst for one of crypto's top 5 days of 2024. $ETH, $UNI, $PEPE, $BONK, & $LDO are all over +20% in 24 hours. Bitcoin's jump to $71.4K for the 1sttime in 6 weeks is almost an afterthought. https://t.co/M1HK8sT5jw pic.twitter.com/fC9735hQ0e