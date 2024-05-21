IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Presents at ABGSC Investor Days

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, May 21, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present at ABGSC Investor Days in Stockholm on Thursday, May 23.

IRLAB will be represented by Gunnar Olsson, CEO, who will give 30-minute presentation of the company including a Q&A session at 10.45-11.15 CEST. The event is held at Hotel At Six, Brunkebergstorg 6 in Stockholm.

More information can be found on the event webpage: https://cr.abgsc.com/artiklar/2024/april/abgsc-investor-days-22-23-may/

For more information:

Gunnar Olsson, CEO

Phone: +46 70 576 14 02

E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL757 (financially supported by the Michael J. Fox Foundation), IRL942, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

