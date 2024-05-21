

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KKR and Infinx Services Private Limited, an AI-driven healthcare revenue cycle solutions provider, announced the acquisition of a significant minority stake in Infinx by a KKR-managed fund. Norwest Venture Partners, an existing shareholder, also participated in the deal. Additional details were not disclosed.



Co-founded in 2012 by Sandeep Tandon and Jaideep Tandon, Infinx is a provider of data-driven revenue cycle management solutions for the healthcare sector. Infinx's Healthcare Revenue Cloud platform supports end-to-end revenue cycle business functions utilizing AI, automation, payer integration, and workforce management.



