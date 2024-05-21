

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK), an IoT technology company, Tuesday said it received a major order to supply smart wallboxes



The order is from one of the world's largest car manufacturers for the supply of smart charging stations for electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.



The first stage of the contract is worth at least 200 million euros and the series production for the project will begin in July 2024.



To develop fully networked charging solution, the company will utilize the expertise of its new subsidiary eSystems, a producer of innovative charging systems, which was acquired as part of the Katek merger.



