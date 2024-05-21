Reverse Logistics Market to Reach $947.7 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Expansion of the e-commerce industry, increased product recall due to stringent government rules for product quality in the automotive industry, rise of tech-driven reverse logistics services, and increase in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices drive the growth of the global reverse logistics market.
PORTLAND, Ore., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Reverse Logistics Market by Return Type (Recalls, Commercial Returns & B2B Returns, Repairable Returns, End-of-use returns, and End-of-life returns), and End User (E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Luxury Goods, and Reusable Packaging): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the reverse logistics market was valued at $630.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $947.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.
Prime Determinants of Growth
The global reverse logistics market has experienced significant growth and transformation driven by a combination of expansion of the e-commerce industry, increased product recall due to stringent government rules for product quality in the automotive industry, rise of tech-driven reverse logistics services, and growth in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices. Moreover, the introduction of blockchain technology and reduction in losses owing to the adoption of a multi-modal system are likely to shape the industry's future.
Request Sample of the Report on Reverse Logistics Market Forecast 2032
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5191
Report coverage & Details:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2023-2032
Base Year
2022
Market Size in 2022
$630.9 billion
Market Size in 2032
$947.7 billion
CAGR
4.3 %
No. of Pages in Report
280
Segments Covered
Return Type, End User, and Region.
Drivers
Expansion of the E-commerce industry
Increased product recall due to stringent government rules for product quality in the automotive industry
Rise of tech-driven reverse logistics services
Growth in adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices
Opportunities
Introduction of blockchain technology
Reduction in losses owing to adoption of a multi-modal system
Restraints
Lack of control of manufacturers on reverse logistics service
Uncertainty in the reverse logistics process
Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/reverse-logistics-market
The end-of-life segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.
By return type, the commercial returns and B2B returns held the highest market share in 2022, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the expansion of the e-commerce industry, changing customer expectations, and rise in environmental concerns in the e-commerce industry. However, the end-of-life returns segment is projected to have the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growing environmental concerns among manufacturers and strengthening government regulation for safe disposable of end of life returns products as they contain hazardous materials. The demand for reverse logistics services in end of life products, primarily waste electrical and electronic equipment, has increased in recent years, which is further boosting its market demand.
The e-commerce segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
By end user, the e-commerce segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the review period owing to a rise in the volume of products ordered through e-commerce platforms and increased demand for effective reverse logistics. Product returns add about 7%-11% to the base price of any product sold through e-commerce, and this figure is likely to climb up, necessitating the rapid implementation of an effective reverse logistics solution.
Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032
By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing logistics industry due to the expansion of the manufacturing sector in the region. Moreover, strong government assistance for the development of regional logistics infrastructure aids in the growth of reverse logistics market. Furthermore, the expanding E-commerce business in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and others is helping drive the reverse logistics market's expansion.
To Talk With Our Industry Expert @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5191
Leading Market Players: -
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
- Reverse Logistics GmbH
- Core Logistic Private Limited
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corporation
- Kintetsu World Express, Inc.
- Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.
- United Parcel Service, Inc.
- Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global reverse logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
Browse More Trending Reports
Boat Rental Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Boat Type, by Boat Size, by Power, by Activity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031
Car Leasing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Lease, by Vehicle and by End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032
Cargo Shipping Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Cargo Type, by Ship Type, by Industry Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031
Contract Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Service, by Type, by Industry Vertical, by Mode of Transportation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
AMR Resource Center: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resource-center
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reverse-logistics-market-to-reach-947-7-billion-globally-by-2032-at-4-3-cagr-allied-market-research-302150998.html