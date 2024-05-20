WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2024. Sales were $651 million, comparable to the prior year's second quarter sales of $650 million. The second quarter 2024 sales included a favorable acquisition impact of 5%, partially offset by an organic sales decrease of 4%. The organic sales decrease was driven by ongoing pressure in electronics product lines, partially offset by growth in industrial coatings systems and fluid solutions product lines.

Net income was $118 million, or $2.05 of earnings per diluted share, compared to prior year's second quarter net income of $128 million, or $2.21 of earnings per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $135 million, a decrease from the prior year adjusted net income of $141 million. Second quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.34, a 4% decrease from the prior year adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.45. The decrease was driven primarily by increased interest expense from prior year acquisitions.

EBITDA in the second quarter was $203 million, or 31% of sales, compared to prior year EBITDA of $203 million, or 31% of sales. EBITDA was flat as improved gross margins were offset by higher selling and administrative expenses primarily related to the first-year effect of the ARAG acquisition.

Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2024 second quarter results, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan said, "Once again, the teams delivered a solid operating performance, delivering strong gross margins and 31% EBITDA margin. Our sales were in line with management expectations with the IPS and MFS segments delivering organic growth. While we see positive early indicators, our Advanced Technology Solutions segment remains impacted by the electronics cycle. I am pleased with our ability to manage profitability during this period."

Second Quarter Segment Results

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $367 million increased 9% from the prior year, inclusive of an acquisition impact and an organic sales increase of 2%. The organic sales increase was driven primarily by industrial coatings systems and packaging product lines. Operating profit was $118 million, an increase of $6 million from the prior year. EBITDA in the quarter was $132 million, or 36% of sales, an 11% increase from the prior year second quarter EBITDA of $119 million, or 35% of sales. The year-over-year increase was driven by the ARAG acquisition and higher organic sales and gross profit.

Medical and Fluid Solutions sales of $169 million increased 2% compared to the prior year second quarter. The increase was driven by growth in the fluid and interventional solutions product lines. Operating profit was $49 million, an increase of $1 million from the prior year. EBITDA in the quarter was $63 million, or 37% of sales, flat versus the prior year second quarter EBITDA of $63 million, or 38% of sales.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $115 million decreased 22% compared to the prior year second quarter. The organic sales decrease was driven by weakness across the segment. Operating profit was $19 million, a decrease of $7 million from the prior year with a decremental margin of 22%. EBITDA in the quarter was $24 million, or 21% of sales, a decrease from the prior year second quarter EBITDA of $32 million, or 22% of sales.

Outlook

The Company is entering the third quarter of fiscal 2024 with approximately $700 million in backlog, which continues to normalize and remain concentrated in systems businesses. Based on current visibility and order entry trends, the Company is updating its full-year revenue guidance range to flat to 2% growth over record fiscal 2023 and adjusted earnings per diluted share to the range of $9.35 to $9.75 per diluted share. Third quarter fiscal 2024 sales are forecasted in the range of $645 to $670 million with adjusted earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share.

Reflecting on the outlook, Nagarajan continued, "As we move into the second half of fiscal 2024, the positive indicators in the electronics end markets have not yet converted into orders needed to meet our previously issued guidance. We are also experiencing increased pressure from the agriculture cycle in Europe, which is causing OEMs to slow investments in spray implement purchases. In each of these cases, we believe the impact is temporary and we remain confident in the long-term growth drivers of these respective end markets. Our core strengths remain: a diversified portfolio, close to the customer business model, high-level of recurring revenue, NBS Next growth framework, and commitment to innovation. All of this positions Nordson well to deliver our long-term Ascend Strategy goals."

Nordson management will provide additional commentary on these results and outlook during its previously announced webcast on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time, which can be accessed at https://investors.nordson.com. Information about Nordson's investor relations and shareholder services is available from Lara Mahoney, vice president, investor relations and corporate communications at (440) 204-9985 or lara.mahoney@nordson.com.

The Company's definition of adjusted earnings excludes acquisition related amortization for both current and historical periods. It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with acquisition and integration costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related amortization, certain non-operating or income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance to a comparable GAAP range.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook," "guidance," "continue," "target," or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions; financial and market conditions; currency exchange rates and devaluations; possible acquisitions, including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the Company's ability to successfully divest or dispose of businesses that are deemed not to fit with its strategic plan; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company's direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, linkedin/Nordson, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 Sales $ 650,642 $ 650,165 $ 1,283,835 $ 1,260,642 Cost of sales 284,765 298,040 569,531 579,650 Gross profit 365,877 352,125 714,304 680,992 Gross margin % 56.2 % 54.2 % 55.6 % 54.0 % Selling & administrative expenses 197,261 179,618 386,253 364,266 Operating profit 168,616 172,507 328,051 316,726 Interest expense - net (18,555 ) (9,475 ) (38,953 ) (19,418 ) Other expense - net (785 ) (1,405 ) (1,123 ) (4,601 ) Income before income taxes 149,276 161,627 287,975 292,707 Income taxes 31,059 34,064 60,186 60,883 Net income $ 118,217 $ 127,563 $ 227,789 $ 231,824 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 57,222 57,184 57,142 57,177 Diluted 57,681 57,680 57,617 57,721 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 2.07 $ 2.23 $ 3.99 $ 4.05 Diluted earnings $ 2.05 $ 2.21 $ 3.95 $ 4.02

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) April 30, 2024 October 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,446 $ 115,679 Receivables - net 530,283 590,886 Inventories - net 443,578 454,775 Other current assets 86,283 67,970 Total current assets 1,185,590 1,229,310 Property, plant and equipment - net 395,595 392,846 Goodwill 2,782,909 2,784,201 Other assets 807,777 845,413 $ 5,171,871 $ 5,251,770 Notes payable and debt due within one year $ 119,328 $ 115,662 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 416,683 466,427 Total current liabilities 536,011 582,089 Long-term debt 1,414,363 1,621,394 Other liabilities 433,226 450,227 Total shareholders' equity 2,788,271 2,598,060 $ 5,171,871 $ 5,251,770

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 227,789 $ 231,824 Depreciation and amortization 66,264 53,535 Other non-cash items 10,281 11,458 Changes in working capital (3,435 ) (45,857 ) Other (5,935 ) 36,945 Net cash provided by operating activities 294,964 287,905 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (21,907 ) (15,349 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (377,843 ) Other - net 6,730 39 Net cash used in investing activities (15,177 ) (393,153 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance (repayment) of long-term debt (204,372 ) 184,617 Repayment of finance lease obligations (2,881 ) (2,775 ) Dividends paid (77,796 ) (74,463 ) Issuance of common shares 27,219 11,808 Purchase of treasury shares (7,927 ) (54,365 ) Net cash provided (used) in financing activities (265,757 ) 64,822 Effect of exchange rate change on cash: (4,263 ) 6,042 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 9,767 (34,384 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 115,679 163,457 End of period $ 125,446 $ 129,073

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 366,991 $ 335,807 1.5 % 8.6 % (0.8 )% 9.3 % Medical and Fluid Solutions 168,966 166,526 1.8 % - % (0.3 )% 1.5 % Advanced Technology Solutions 114,685 147,832 (21.6 )% - % (0.8 )% (22.4 )% Total sales $ 650,642 $ 650,165 (3.7 )% 4.5 % (0.7 )% 0.1 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas $ 294,428 $ 278,731 2.9 % 2.3 % 0.4 % 5.6 % Europe 182,070 167,904 (4.4 )% 12.5 % 0.3 % 8.4 % Asia Pacific 174,144 203,530 (12.3 )% 0.7 % (2.8 )% (14.4 )% Total sales $ 650,642 $ 650,165 (3.7 )% 4.5 % (0.7 )% 0.1 % Six Months Ended Sales Variance April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 721,538 $ 647,353 1.9 % 9.6 % - % 11.5 % Medical and Fluid Solutions 328,492 320,813 2.4 % - % - % 2.4 % Advanced Technology Solutions 233,805 292,476 (19.6 )% - % (0.5 )% (20.1 )% Total sales $ 1,283,835 $ 1,260,642 (2.9 )% 4.9 % (0.2 )% 1.8 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas $ 568,440 $ 543,610 1.3 % 2.8 % 0.5 % 4.6 % Europe 361,380 330,843 (5.7 )% 13.4 % 1.5 % 9.2 % Asia Pacific 354,015 386,189 (6.7 )% 0.7 % (2.3 )% (8.3 )% Total sales $ 1,283,835 $ 1,260,642 (2.9 )% 4.9 % (0.2 )% 1.8 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - NET INCOME TO EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 Net income $ 118,217 $ 127,563 $ 227,789 $ 231,824 Income taxes 31,059 34,064 60,186 60,883 Interest expense - net 18,555 9,475 38,953 19,418 Other expense - net 785 1,405 1,123 4,601 Depreciation and amortization 32,720 27,100 66,264 53,535 Inventory step-up amortization (1) - - 2,944 4,306 Severance and other 2,078 3,439 2,078 3,439 Acquisition-related costs (1) - - 597 5,989 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2) $ 203,414 $ 203,046 $ 399,934 $ 383,995

(1) Represents fees, severance and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions, plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 366,991 $ 335,807 $ 721,538 $ 647,353 Medical and Fluid Solutions 168,966 166,526 328,492 320,813 Advanced Technology Solutions 114,685 147,832 233,805 292,476 Total sales $ 650,642 $ 650,165 $ 1,283,835 $ 1,260,642 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 117,831 $ 111,773 $ 226,195 $ 214,093 Medical and Fluid Solutions 48,993 47,922 95,093 87,307 Advanced Technology Solutions 18,784 26,090 37,822 43,053 Corporate (16,992 ) (13,278 ) (31,059 ) (27,727 ) Total operating profit $ 168,616 $ 172,507 $ 328,051 $ 316,726 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial Precision Solutions $ - $ - $ 3,541 $ - Medical and Fluid Solutions - 1,479 - 1,479 Advanced Technology Solutions 2,078 1,960 2,078 12,255 Total adjustments $ 2,078 $ 3,439 $ 5,619 $ 13,734 DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial Precision Solutions $ 13,920 $ 7,285 $ 28,300 $ 14,130 Medical and Fluid Solutions 13,564 13,683 27,269 27,308 Advanced Technology Solutions 3,284 4,010 6,725 7,822 Corporate 1,952 2,122 3,970 4,275 Total depreciation & amortization $ 32,720 $ 27,100 $ 66,264 $ 53,535 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial Precision Solutions $ 131,751 36 % $ 119,058 35 % $ 258,036 36 % $ 228,223 35 % Medical and Fluid Solutions 62,557 37 % 63,084 38 % 122,362 37 % 116,094 36 % Advanced Technology Solutions 24,146 21 % 32,060 22 % 46,625 20 % 63,130 22 % Corporate (15,040 ) (11,156 ) (27,089 ) (23,452 ) Total EBITDA $ 203,414 31 % $ 203,046 31 % $ 399,934 31 % $ 383,995 30 %

(1) Represents severance as well as fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions, plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 168,616 $ 172,507 $ 328,051 $ 316,726 Other / interest expense - net (19,340 ) (10,880 ) (40,076 ) (24,019 ) Net income 118,217 127,563 227,789 231,824 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.05 $ 2.21 $ 3.95 $ 4.02 Shares outstanding - diluted 57,681 57,680 57,617 57,721 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ - $ - $ 2,944 $ 4,306 Acquisition-related costs - - 597 5,989 Severance and other 2,078 3,439 2,078 3,439 ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES $ 18,823 $ 14,044 38,210 27,917 Total adjustments $ 20,901 $ 17,483 $ 43,829 $ 41,651 Adjustments net of tax $ 16,556 $ 13,798 $ 34,669 $ 32,988 EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $ 0.29 $ 0.24 $ 0.60 $ 0.57 NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Adjusted Net income (1) $ 134,773 $ 141,361 $ 262,458 $ 264,812 Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (2) $ 2.34 $ 2.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.59

(1) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (2) Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

Management uses certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and EBITDA, internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company's current performance. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company's core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

