HAWTHORNE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) ("Taro" or the "Company") today provided unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.
Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Highlights - compared to March 31, 2023
- Net sales of $164.9 million increased $18.4 million, or 12.5%, principally due to new launches and gross-to-net ("GTN") adjustments. Excluding the impact of GTN adjustments, sales growth was high single digits.
- Gross profit of $87.4 million (53.0% of net sales) compared to $75.7 million (51.6% of net sales).
- Research and development (R&D) expenses of $20.5 million increased $4.2 million.
- Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $58.1 million included certain one-time charges of $1 million related to the Special Committee that was established by the Board to consider the proposal submitted by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on May 26, 2023. Excluding these charges, SG&A increased $7.0 million.
- Operating income was $ 8.8 million; excluding the impact from the GTN adjustments and the certain one-time charges for the quarter, the decline in the operating income was even higher.
- Interest and other financial income of $15.8 million increased $7.8 million.
- Tax expense of $11.2 million compared to a tax expense of $11.0 million.
- Net income attributable to Taro was $15.1 million compared to net income of $6.9 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.40 compared to earnings per share of $0.18. Excluding the impact from the certain one-time charges, net income was $16.1 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.43.
Year ended March 31, 2024 Highlights - compared to March 31, 2023
- Net sales of $629.2 million increased $56.2 million or 9.8%, principally due to new launches and one-time GTN adjustments. Excluding these adjustments, the sales growth was mid-single-digits.
- Gross profit of $305.0 million (48.5% of net sales compared to 46.8%) increased $36.6 million.
- R&D expenses of $64.5 million increased $12.3 million.
- SG&A of $219.0 million included certain one-time charges of $14.2 million related to the aforementioned certain one-time charges and transitional expenses for the relocation of our Alchemee operations from California to New York. Excluding these charges, SG&A was $204.7 million, increased 3.2% above the prior year.
- Operating income was $21.5 million; excluding the impact from the GTN adjustments and the certain one-time charges during the current year, the resulting operating income was lower than the previous year.
- Interest and other financial income of $56.2 million increased $35.3 million from $20.9 million.
- Tax expense of $28.8 million compared to tax expense of $12.8 million, an increase of $16.0 million.
- Net income attributable to Taro was $53.9 million compared to $25.4 million, resulting in earnings per share of $1.43 compared to earnings per share of $0.68. Excluding the impact from the certain one-time charges, net income was $66.3 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.77.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights
- Cash flow provided by operations for the year ended March 31, 2024 was $124.6 million compared to $31.8 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. Excluding the impact from certain one-time charges impacting both years, cash flow provided by operations was $137.0 million compared to $99.0 million for the year ended March 31, 2023.
- As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and marketable securities (both short- and long-term) was $1.3 billion, or $82.2 million more than March 31, 2023.
The Company cautions that the foregoing 2024 financial information is unaudited and is subject to change.
About Taro
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.taro.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
The unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the annual consolidated financial statements, and, in the opinion of management, reflect all adjustments necessary to present fairly the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The unaudited consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the SEC.
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that do not describe historical facts or that refer or relate to events or circumstances the Company "estimates," "believes," or "expects" to happen or similar language, and statements with respect to the Company's financial performance, availability of financial information, and estimates of financial results and information for fiscal year 2025. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements to be based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general domestic and international economic conditions, industry and market conditions, changes in the Company's financial position, litigation brought by any party in any court in Israel, the United States, or any country in which Taro operates, regulatory and legislative actions in the countries in which Taro operates, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including its Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.
|TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
|SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Sales, net
$
164,941
$
146,587
$
629,182
$
572,952
|Cost of sales
77,552
70,879
324,203
304,629
|Impairment
-
-
23
-
|Gross profit
87,389
75,708
304,956
268,323
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development
20,478
16,306
64,536
52,243
|Selling, marketing, general and administrative
58,127
50,128
218,935
198,366
|Operating income *
8,784
9,274
21,485
17,714
|Financial (income)/expense, net:
|Interest and other financial income
(15,834
)
(8,036
)
(56,192
)
(20,850
)
|Foreign exchange expense/(income)
588
469
(9
)
2,813
|Other gain, net
2,198
1,059
4,981
2,462
|Income before income taxes
26,228
17,900
82,668
38,213
|Tax expense
11,150
10,987
28,801
12,768
|Net income *
$
15,078
$
6,913
$
53,867
$
25,445
|Net income/ per ordinary share:
|Basic and Diluted *
$
0.40
$
0.18
$
1.43
$
0.68
|Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share:
|Basic and Diluted
37,584,891
37,584,891
37,584,891
37,584,891
|May not foot due to rounding.
* For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, excluding the impact from the certain one-time charges of $1.0 million (see page one of release for a description), operating income was $9.8 million. compared to operating income of $8.8 million. Excluding the impact of the certain one-time charges, net income was $16.1 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.43.
* For the full year ended March 31, 2024, excluding the impact from the certain one-time charges of $14.2 million (see page one of release for a description), operating income was $35.7 million compared to $21.5 million. Excluding the impact of the certain one-time charges, net income was $66.3 million, resulting in earnings per share of $1.77.
|TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
|SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|March 31,
2024
2023
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
362,909
$
154,495
|Short-term bank deposits
58,947
119,980
|Marketable securities
457,495
575,814
|Accounts receivable and other:
|Trade, net
177,463
202,260
|Other receivables and prepaid expenses
41,772
57,210
|Inventories
204,817
226,669
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,303,403
1,336,428
|Marketable securities
457,991
404,896
|Property, plant and equipment, net
217,592
190,139
|Deferred income taxes
83,397
103,672
|Goodwill
17,231
17,231
|Other assets
82,455
83,147
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,162,069
$
2,135,513
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
$
44,664
$
68,484
|Other current liabilities
316,443
317,064
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
361,107
385,548
|Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities
7,956
19,106
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
369,063
404,654
|Taro shareholders' equity
1,793,006
1,730,859
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,162,069
$
2,135,513
|TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
|SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Twelve Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
$
53,867
$
25,445
|Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
31,094
32,127
|Impairment of long-lived assets
23
-
|Realized loss on sale of long-lived assets
-
136
|Change in derivative instruments, net
-
(24
)
|Adjustments to opening balance sheet (PPA)
-
(15,292
)
|Decrease in goodwill and intangible assets
242
-
|Effect of change in exchange rate on marketable securities and bank deposits
(86
)
2,291
|Deferred income taxes, net
19,148
16,802
|Decrease in trade receivables, net
24,481
37,482
|Decrease (increase) in inventories, net
21,728
(16,922
)
|Decrease in other receivables, income tax receivables, prepaid expenses and other
15,730
2,240
|Decrease in trade, income tax, accrued expenses and other payables
(33,839
)
(60,707
)
|(Income)/expense from amortization of marketable securities bonds, net
(7,833
)
8,172
|Net cash provided by operating activities
124,555
31,750
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of plant, property & equipment, net
(53,971
)
(17,553
)
|Investment in other intangible assets
(247
)
(294
)
|Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term bank deposits, net
58,338
(72,394
)
|Proceeds from (Investment in) marketable securities, net
81,723
(33,315
)
|Investment in other investments
(1,500
)
(2,000
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
84,343
(125,556
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(483
)
(2,833
)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
208,415
(96,639
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
154,495
251,134
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
362,910
$
154,495
|Cash Paid during the year for:
|Income taxes
$
18,309
$
4,175
|Cash Received during the year for:
|Income taxes
$
12,931
$
14,156
|Non-cash investing transactions:
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable
$
2,041
$
1,242
|Non-cash financing transactions:
|Purchase of marketable securities, net
$
4,602
$
3,038
