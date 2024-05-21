

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group plc (PNN.L) posted a full year loss before tax of 9.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 8.5 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 3.6 pence, for the period. Underlying pretax profit was 16.8 million pounds, flat with last year. Adjusted EPS was 6.2 pence compared to 7.3 pence.



For the full year ended 31 March 2024, statutory revenue was 907.8 million pounds, an increase of 13.9% from prior year. Underlying revenue was 907.8 million pounds, up 10.0%.



