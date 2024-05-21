Anzeige
WKN: A2PUXF | ISIN: US89677Q1076
Tradegate
20.05.24
19:43 Uhr
52,40 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,2151,5909:41
51,2051,6008:00
PR Newswire
21.05.2024
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Key Highlights for the First Quarter of 2024

  • Both domestic and international businesses maintained robust growth momentum in the first quarter of 2024
    • Domestic hotel and air bookings each increased by over 20% year over year.
    • Outbound hotel and air bookings both increased by over 100% year over year.
    • Total revenue generated from the Company's global OTA platform, Trip.com, increased by around 80% year over year.
  • The Company delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2024
    • Net revenue for the first quarter increased by 29% compared to the same period in 2023.
    • Net income for the first quarter was RMB4.3 billion (US$599 million), compared to RMB3.4 billion for the same period in 2023.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was RMB4.0 billion (US$550 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33%, improved from 31% for the same period in 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the first quarter of 2024, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB11.9 billion (US$1.6 billion), representing a 29% increase from the same period in 2023. Net revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 15% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB4.5 billion (US$623 million), representing a 29% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservations. Accommodation reservation revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 15% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB5.0 billion (US$692 million), representing a 20% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in ticketing reservations. Transportation ticketing revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 22% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Packaged-tour revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB883 million (US$122 million), representing a 129% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in packaged-tour reservations. Packaged-tour revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 25% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Corporate travel revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB511 million (US$71 million), representing a 15% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in corporate travel reservations. Corporate travel revenue for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 19% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality as corporates clients generally have relatively mild traveling activities in the first quarter in light of the Chinese New Year holiday.

Cost of revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 37% to RMB2.2 billion (US$310 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 11% from the previous quarter, which was generally in line with the increase in net revenue. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 19% for the first quarter of 2024.

Product development expenses for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 16% to RMB3.1 billion (US$431 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 7% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 26% for the first quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 32% to RMB2.3 billion (US$320 million) from the same period in 2023 primarily due to the increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses remained relatively stable compared to the previous quarter. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 19% for the first quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 4% to RMB931 million (US$129 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 7% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 8% for the first quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB664 million (US$92 million), compared to RMB341 million for the same period in 2023 and RMB399 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB4.3 billion (US$599 million), compared to RMB3.4 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB1.3 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB4.0 billion (US$550 million), compared to RMB2.8 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB2.9 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 31% for the same period in 2023 and 28% for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB4.3 billion (US$597 million), compared to RMB3.4 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB1.3 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB4.1 billion (US$561 million), compared to RMB2.1 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB2.7 billion for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB6.38 (US$0.88) for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB6.00 (US$0.83) for the first quarter of 2024. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of March 31, 2024, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB81.9 billion (US$11.3 billion).

Conference Call

Trip.com Group's management team will host a conference call at 8:00 PM EST on May 20, 2024 (or 8:00 AM CST on May 21, 2024) following this announcement.

https://investors.trip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months on our website.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI081613f1346b45419466c3b6c9ce0001

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for this conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

Safe Harbor Statement

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges that are not tax deductible, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), net of tax, and other applicable items. Trip.com Group's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

Trip.com Group Limited








Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets








(In millions, except share and per share data)




















December 31, 2023


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2024



RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)























ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


43,983


44,773


6,201



Short-term investments


17,748


25,507


3,533



Accounts receivable, net


11,410


12,251


1,697



Prepayments and other current assets


15,591


17,496


2,423












Total current assets


88,732


100,027


13,854












Property, equipment and software


5,142


5,103


707



Intangible assets and land use rights


12,644


12,596


1,745



Right-of-use asset


641


627


87



Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and
financial products of RMB15,530 million and RMB11,628
million as of December 31,2023 and March 31, 2024,
respectively)


49,342


47,672


6,602



Goodwill


59,372


59,377


8,224



Other long-term assets


688


623


86



Deferred tax asset


2,576


2,481


344












Total assets


219,137


228,506


31,649












LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt


25,857


38,627


5,350



Accounts payable


16,459


17,736


2,456



Advances from customers


13,380


13,928


1,929



Other current liabilities


16,715


16,516


2,288



Total current liabilities


72,411


86,807


12,023












Deferred tax liability


3,825


3,608


500



Long-term debt


19,099


8,688


1,203



Long-term lease liability


477


468


65



Other long-term liabilities


319


326


45












Total liabilities


96,131


99,897


13,836












SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


















Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity


122,184


127,774


17,697












Non-controlling interests


822


835


116












Total shareholders' equity


123,006


128,609


17,813












Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


219,137


228,506


31,649











Trip.com Group Limited









Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income







(In millions, except share and per share data)




















Quarter ended


Quarter ended


Quarter ended


Quarter ended


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2023


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


RMB (million)


RMB (million)


RMB (million)


USD (million)





























Revenue:










Accommodation reservation


3,480


3,903


4,496


623


Transportation ticketing


4,156


4,106


5,000


692


Packaged-tour


386


704


883


122


Corporate travel


445


634


511


71


Others


744


991


1,031


143












Total revenue


9,211


10,338


11,921


1,651












Less: Sales tax and surcharges


(13)


(13)


(16)


(2)












Net revenue


9,198


10,325


11,905


1,649












Cost of revenue


(1,637)


(2,010)


(2,238)


(310)












Gross profit


7,561


8,315


9,667


1,339












Operating expenses:










Product development *


(2,674)


(2,916)


(3,109)


(431)


Sales and marketing *


(1,755)


(2,333)


(2,312)


(320)


General and administrative *


(891)


(869)


(931)


(129)












Total operating expenses


(5,320)


(6,118)


(6,352)


(880)












Income from operations


2,241


2,197


3,315


459












Interest income


441


593


592


82


Interest expense


(486)


(497)


(499)


(69)


Other income/(expense)


1,652


(903)


759


105












Income before income tax
expense and equity in
(loss)/income of affiliates


3,848


1,390


4,167


577












Income tax expense


(341)


(399)


(664)


(92)


Equity in (loss)/gain of affiliates


(133)


351


822


114












Net income


3,374


1,342


4,325


599












Net loss/(income) attributable to
non-controlling interests


1


(45)


(13)


(2)












Net income attributable to Trip.com
Group Limited


3,375


1,297


4,312


597












Earnings per ordinary share










- Basic


5.18


1.99


6.62


0.92


- Diluted


5.02


1.94


6.38


0.88












Earnings per ADS










- Basic


5.18


1.99


6.62


0.92


- Diluted


5.02


1.94


6.38


0.88












Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding










- Basic


651,849,468


652,033,082


651,349,707


651,349,707


- Diluted


672,743,729


668,332,395


675,933,592


675,933,592












* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:






Product development


179


215


214


30


Sales and marketing


31


39


38


5


General and administrative


168


196


198


27























Trip.com Group Limited









Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results









(In millions, except %, share and per share data)






















Quarter ended


Quarter ended


Quarter ended


Quarter ended


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2023


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


RMB (million)


RMB (million)


RMB (million)


USD (million)





























Net income


3,374


1,342


4,325


599


Less: Interest income


(441)


(593)


(592)


(82)


Add: Interest expense


486


497


499


69


Add: Other (income)/expense


(1,652)


903


(759)


(105)


Add: Income tax expense


341


399


664


92


Add: Equity in loss/(income) of affiliates


133


(351)


(822)


(114)


Income from operations


2,241


2,197


3,315


459


Add: Share-based compensation


378


450


450


62


Add: Depreciation and amortization


201


208


209


29


Adjusted EBITDA


2,820


2,855


3,974


550


Adjusted EBITDA margin


31 %


28 %


33 %


33 %












Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited


3,375


1,297


4,312


597


Add: Share-based compensation


378


450


450


62


Add: (Gain)/loss from fair value changes of equity securities
investments and exchangeable senior notes


(1,648)


989


(679)


(94)


Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities
investments and exchangeable senior notes


(40)


(61)


(28)


(4)


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited


2,065


2,675


4,055


561


Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-
Diluted-non GAAP


672,743,729


668,332,395


675,933,592


675,933,592


Non-GAAP Diluted income per share


3.07


4.00


6.00


0.83


Non-GAAP Diluted income per ADS


3.07


4.00


6.00


0.83












Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:




















Note 1: The translations of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) are based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2203 on March 29, 2024 published by the Federal Reserve Board.













SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.