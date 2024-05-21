Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Key Highlights for the First Quarter of 2024

Both domestic and international businesses maintained robust growth momentum in the first quarter of 2024 Domestic hotel and air bookings each increased by over 20% year over year. Outbound hotel and air bookings both increased by over 100% year over year. Total revenue generated from the Company's global OTA platform, Trip.com, increased by around 80% year over year.



The Company delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2024 Net revenue for the first quarter increased by 29% compared to the same period in 2023. Net income for the first quarter was RMB4.3 billion (US$599 million), compared to RMB3.4 billion for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was RMB4.0 billion (US$550 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33%, improved from 31% for the same period in 2023.



First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the first quarter of 2024, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB11.9 billion (US$1.6 billion), representing a 29% increase from the same period in 2023. Net revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 15% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB4.5 billion (US$623 million), representing a 29% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservations. Accommodation reservation revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 15% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB5.0 billion (US$692 million), representing a 20% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in ticketing reservations. Transportation ticketing revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 22% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Packaged-tour revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB883 million (US$122 million), representing a 129% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in packaged-tour reservations. Packaged-tour revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 25% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Corporate travel revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB511 million (US$71 million), representing a 15% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in corporate travel reservations. Corporate travel revenue for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 19% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality as corporates clients generally have relatively mild traveling activities in the first quarter in light of the Chinese New Year holiday.

Cost of revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 37% to RMB2.2 billion (US$310 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 11% from the previous quarter, which was generally in line with the increase in net revenue. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 19% for the first quarter of 2024.

Product development expenses for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 16% to RMB3.1 billion (US$431 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 7% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 26% for the first quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 32% to RMB2.3 billion (US$320 million) from the same period in 2023 primarily due to the increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses remained relatively stable compared to the previous quarter. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 19% for the first quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 4% to RMB931 million (US$129 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 7% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 8% for the first quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB664 million (US$92 million), compared to RMB341 million for the same period in 2023 and RMB399 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB4.3 billion (US$599 million), compared to RMB3.4 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB1.3 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB4.0 billion (US$550 million), compared to RMB2.8 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB2.9 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 31% for the same period in 2023 and 28% for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB4.3 billion (US$597 million), compared to RMB3.4 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB1.3 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB4.1 billion (US$561 million), compared to RMB2.1 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB2.7 billion for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB6.38 (US$0.88) for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB6.00 (US$0.83) for the first quarter of 2024. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of March 31, 2024, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB81.9 billion (US$11.3 billion).

Conference Call

Trip.com Group's management team will host a conference call at 8:00 PM EST on May 20, 2024 (or 8:00 AM CST on May 21, 2024) following this announcement.

https://investors.trip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months on our website.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for this conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

Safe Harbor Statement

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges that are not tax deductible, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), net of tax, and other applicable items. Trip.com Group's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

For further information, please contact:

Trip.com Group Limited













Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In millions, except share and per share data)





































December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024



RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)











































ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

43,983

44,773

6,201



Short-term investments

17,748

25,507

3,533



Accounts receivable, net

11,410

12,251

1,697



Prepayments and other current assets

15,591

17,496

2,423





















Total current assets

88,732

100,027

13,854





















Property, equipment and software

5,142

5,103

707



Intangible assets and land use rights

12,644

12,596

1,745



Right-of-use asset

641

627

87



Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB15,530 million and RMB11,628

million as of December 31,2023 and March 31, 2024,

respectively)

49,342

47,672

6,602



Goodwill

59,372

59,377

8,224



Other long-term assets

688

623

86



Deferred tax asset

2,576

2,481

344





















Total assets

219,137

228,506

31,649





















LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

25,857

38,627

5,350



Accounts payable

16,459

17,736

2,456



Advances from customers

13,380

13,928

1,929



Other current liabilities

16,715

16,516

2,288



Total current liabilities

72,411

86,807

12,023





















Deferred tax liability

3,825

3,608

500



Long-term debt

19,099

8,688

1,203



Long-term lease liability

477

468

65



Other long-term liabilities

319

326

45





















Total liabilities

96,131

99,897

13,836





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

122,184

127,774

17,697





















Non-controlling interests

822

835

116





















Total shareholders' equity

123,006

128,609

17,813





















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

219,137

228,506

31,649





















Trip.com Group Limited















Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income











(In millions, except share and per share data)





































Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)























































Revenue:

















Accommodation reservation

3,480

3,903

4,496

623

Transportation ticketing

4,156

4,106

5,000

692

Packaged-tour

386

704

883

122

Corporate travel

445

634

511

71

Others

744

991

1,031

143





















Total revenue

9,211

10,338

11,921

1,651





















Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(13)

(13)

(16)

(2)





















Net revenue

9,198

10,325

11,905

1,649





















Cost of revenue

(1,637)

(2,010)

(2,238)

(310)





















Gross profit

7,561

8,315

9,667

1,339





















Operating expenses:

















Product development *

(2,674)

(2,916)

(3,109)

(431)

Sales and marketing *

(1,755)

(2,333)

(2,312)

(320)

General and administrative *

(891)

(869)

(931)

(129)





















Total operating expenses

(5,320)

(6,118)

(6,352)

(880)





















Income from operations

2,241

2,197

3,315

459





















Interest income

441

593

592

82

Interest expense

(486)

(497)

(499)

(69)

Other income/(expense)

1,652

(903)

759

105





















Income before income tax

expense and equity in

(loss)/income of affiliates

3,848

1,390

4,167

577





















Income tax expense

(341)

(399)

(664)

(92)

Equity in (loss)/gain of affiliates

(133)

351

822

114





















Net income

3,374

1,342

4,325

599





















Net loss/(income) attributable to

non-controlling interests

1

(45)

(13)

(2)





















Net income attributable to Trip.com

Group Limited

3,375

1,297

4,312

597





















Earnings per ordinary share

















- Basic

5.18

1.99

6.62

0.92

- Diluted

5.02

1.94

6.38

0.88





















Earnings per ADS

















- Basic

5.18

1.99

6.62

0.92

- Diluted

5.02

1.94

6.38

0.88





















Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

















- Basic

651,849,468

652,033,082

651,349,707

651,349,707

- Diluted

672,743,729

668,332,395

675,933,592

675,933,592





















* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:









Product development

179

215

214

30

Sales and marketing

31

39

38

5

General and administrative

168

196

198

27













































Trip.com Group Limited















Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results















(In millions, except %, share and per share data)









































Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)























































Net income

3,374

1,342

4,325

599

Less: Interest income

(441)

(593)

(592)

(82)

Add: Interest expense

486

497

499

69

Add: Other (income)/expense

(1,652)

903

(759)

(105)

Add: Income tax expense

341

399

664

92

Add: Equity in loss/(income) of affiliates

133

(351)

(822)

(114)

Income from operations

2,241

2,197

3,315

459

Add: Share-based compensation

378

450

450

62

Add: Depreciation and amortization

201

208

209

29

Adjusted EBITDA

2,820

2,855

3,974

550

Adjusted EBITDA margin

31 %

28 %

33 %

33 %





















Net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

3,375

1,297

4,312

597

Add: Share-based compensation

378

450

450

62

Add: (Gain)/loss from fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

(1,648)

989

(679)

(94)

Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

(40)

(61)

(28)

(4)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

2,065

2,675

4,055

561

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-

Diluted-non GAAP

672,743,729

668,332,395

675,933,592

675,933,592

Non-GAAP Diluted income per share

3.07

4.00

6.00

0.83

Non-GAAP Diluted income per ADS

3.07

4.00

6.00

0.83





















Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:





































Note 1: The translations of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) are based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2203 on March 29, 2024 published by the Federal Reserve Board.

























