AISight IMS enables pathology labs to be at the forefront of emerging and state-of-the-art digital pathology technologies and workflows.

PathAI, a global leader in AI-powered pathology, today announced a new Early Access Program (EAP) to drive adoption of its AISightTM Image Management System (IMS) in Mainland Europe.1 Earlier in 2023, PathAI announced a similar program for laboratories in the United States, which attracted over 50 laboratories with many exploring long-term use of PathAI's AISight Image Management System and broad menu of AI Products.

As part of the EAP, AP Laboratories in Europe can trial AISight, a modern and cloud-based digital pathology solution compliant with GDPR, as well as conduct and publish real-world validation studies of PathAI's AI Products such as ArtifactDetect, TumorDetect, AIM-TumorCellularity, AIM-PD-L1, and AIM-HER2.2

"We are thrilled to commence a more dedicated focus to bring AISight Image Management System to labs in Europe. We have continued to make improvements on the platform with input from our first set of commercial customers in the U.S. We are excited to partner with European labs in democratizing access to digital pathology, enhancing pathologist experience, and ultimately improving patient outcomes," said Nick Brown, Chief Growth Officer at PathAI.

AISight is a cloud-based platform that enables efficient end-to-end digital pathology workflows. AISight provides best-in-class caseload balancing and assignment, caselist prioritization, image ingestion, image viewing, collaboration tools, and image and case management. Via AISight Link, AISight can also be integrated bidirectionally with laboratory information systems for streamlined workflows. Anatomic pathology laboratories of all sizes and specialties including health systems, university hospitals, and reference laboratories may utilize AISight.

"PathAI has been an excellent thought partner for helping our institution think through what it means to create a modern, next-generation digital pathology workflow that spans versatile use cases like research, clinical trials, and diagnostics," said Prof. Dr. Jan Budczies, Head of Medical Bioinformatics at the University of Heidelberg. "We are excited to partner with PathAI on this Early Access Program and look forward to taking advantage of their growing portfolio of features and algorithms on AISight, starting with our Molecular Pathology Department where we are especially interested in understanding the feasibility of estimating tumor cell content and characterizing immune cell infiltrates more precisely by leveraging digital pathology and artificial intelligence."

AISight enables pathologists with seamless access to a broad array of algorithms to drive workflow optimization, standardized biomarker quantitation, and next-generation case prioritization including ArtifactDetect, TumorDetect, AIM-TumorCellularity, AIM-PD-L1 (NSCLC, HNSCC, Melanoma, Urothelial), and AIM-HER2 Breast Cancer and will also host third-party algorithms on request.

"We have trialed AISight at our department for several months now. At our Molecular Pathology Unit we are especially interested in understanding the feasibility of estimating tumor cell content through image analysis. PathAI's AIM-TumorCellularity can be a tool that will change time to treatment for patients in need of molecular testing," said Prof. Dr. Holger Moch, Director of Pathology at the University of Zurich and PathAI Advisor. "PathAI has been responsive to our unique needs and a valuable thought partner in helping us think through how to pick the most modern and innovative digital pathology solution on the market. We are excited about our partnership with PathAI and look forward to taking advantage of their growing portfolio of algorithms and feature improvements on AISight."

"We have been leveraging the AIM-PD-L1 NSCLC and AIM-TumorCellularity NSCLC Algorithms over the past few months at our institution as part of a large research cohort," said Dr. Jose Palacios, Director of Pathology at Ramon y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, Spain. "Given the success we've seen at our own institution, there has been increasing demand from across Spain to leverage these algorithms and we are working with more than 10+ hospitals across Spain to implement these tools."

PathAI expects IVDR Certification of AISight Dx for primary diagnosis by Q3 2024. Early Access Program Participants will be the first to receive access to this platform. To learn more about AISight, visit our website. PathAI's team will also be at upcoming conferences including the European Congress of Digital Pathology in Vilnius, Lithuania (June 5-8), European Congress of Pathology in Florence, Italy (September 7-11), and the DP/AI Congress in London, United Kingdom (December 7-8).

Footnotes

1 AISight is for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

2 ArtifactDetect, TumorDetect, AIM-TumorCellularity, AIM-PD-L1 and AIM-HER2 are research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About PathAI

PathAI is the only AI-focused technology company to provide comprehensive precision pathology solutions from wet lab services to algorithm deployment for clinical trials and laboratory use. Rigorously trained and validated with data from more than 15 million annotations, its AI-powered models can be leveraged to optimize the analysis of pathology samples to improve efficiency and accuracy of pathology interpretation, as well as to better gauge therapeutic efficacy and accelerate drug development for complex diseases.

PathAI is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.pathai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521660078/en/

Contacts:

Maggie Naples

SVM Public Relations and Marketing Communications

pathai@svmpr.com

+1 401-490-9700