FI Real Estate Management Selects Yardi's End-to-End Asset Management Platform

Lancashire-based commercial property manager to streamline property lifecycle with one solution

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FI Real Estate Management (FIREM), a specialist in commercial property and asset management, has selected Yardi® to enhance data consolidation and drive operational efficiency utilising a single integrated solution.

With products from the Yardi® Commercial Suite, FIREM will reduce costs, save time and remove manual processes.

These solutions provide in-depth operational data and predictive insights with recommended actions to elevate asset performance.

The end-to-end platform will also simplify complex financial processes, eliminate time-consuming spreadsheets and provide better visibility with detailed reporting.

"Over the last 18 months we have begun a digital transformation within the business to ensure that we are providing our teams with the best tools available for our future growth.

"We manage every step of the property lifecycle which means there are a lot of demands upon the people and the systems. We recognised there was a need for a solution that would consolidate everything into one system and would keep up with FIREM's growth," said Tim Knowles, Founder & Managing Director for FI Real Estate Management.

"Yardi's connected platform will save us time, provide visibility of all accounts and help us be more efficient. We're excited for this partnership as we can grow with Yardi and continue to deliver a better experience for our clients," Knowles added.

"Our end-to-end asset, property and investment platform provides FI Real Estate Management with the tools to manage its growing portfolio," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president and general manager for Yardi. "We're looking forward to working with FIREM and helping the company optimise its property management."

About FI Real Estate Management

Founded by Tim Knowles, FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) has over 40 years' experience of providing workspace, asset and property management and creating development opportunities for its diverse investment portfolio, which includes industrial, office, retail and residential sectors. FIREM now manages assets totalling more than £6.8bn.

For more information, visit fi-rem.com.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,200 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

