SaverOne 2014 Ltd.: SaverOne Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification

Petah Tikvah, Israel, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE, TASE: SVRE), a technology company engaged in disruptive transportation safety solutions, received a notice letter May 17, 2024 from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company's American Depositary Shares (the "Shares"), for the last 31 consecutive business days, the Company is not currently in compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The notice has no immediate effect on the continued listing status of the Company's Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market, and, therefore, the Company's listing remains fully effective.

The Company is provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until November 13, 2024, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Rule. If at any time before such date, the closing bid price of the Company's Shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with the minimum bid requirement, and the matter would be resolved.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the requirement during the initial 180 calendar day period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company would be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the minimum bid requirement, and would need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

The Company will continue to actively monitor the closing bid price of its Shares and will seek to regain compliance with all applicable Nasdaq requirements within the allotted compliance periods. If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance periods, including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Shares will be subject to delisting. The Company would then be entitled to appeal that determination to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

The Company's continued listing on Nasdaq remains a key priority for the Company. Should the situation not resolve itself over the above-mentioned timeframe, the Company intends to consider available options to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with the minimum bid requirement within the compliance period.

About SaverOne

SaverOne is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of OEM and aftermarket solutions and technologies, to lower the risk of, and prevent, vehicle accidents.

SaverOne's initial line of products is a suite of solutions that saves lives by preventing car accidents resulting from distraction from the use of mobile phones while driving. SaverOne is also developing a sensor system for early location and direction detection under all visibility conditions of vulnerable road users (VRU) through their cellphone's RF footprint.

Learn more at https://saver.one/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding SaverOne's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on SaverOne's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Many factors could cause SaverOne's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ability of SaverOne's technology to substantially improve the safety of drivers; SaverOne's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; SaverOne's ability to market and sell its products; SaverOne's plans to continue to invest in research and development to develop technology for both existing and new products; SaverOne's intention to advance its technologies and commercialization efforts; SaverOne's intention to use local distributors in each country or region that it will conduct business to distribute our products or technology; SaverOne's plan to seek patent, trademark and other intellectual property rights for our products and technologies in the United States and internationally, as well as its ability to maintain and protect the validity of its currently held intellectual property rights; SaverOne's expectations regarding future changes in its cost of revenues and our operating expenses; interpretations of current laws and the passage of future laws; acceptance of SaverOne's business model by investors; the ability to correctly identify and enter new markets; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which SaverOne operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; SaverOne's intention to retain key employees, and our belief that we maintain good relations with all of its employees; any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on SaverOne's business and industry; security, political and economic instability in the Middle East that could harm SaverOne's business, including due to the current war between Israel and Hamas; and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 25, 2024 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and SaverOne undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.