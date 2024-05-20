Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Net Licensing Revenues flat year-over-year at $2.2 million for the quarter.

Direct Operating Costs and Expenses of $4.0 million for the quarter, a reduction of $3.0 million or 43% from the prior year quarter.

GAAP net loss of $6.3 million for the quarter, compared with GAAP net loss of $6.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.6) million for the quarter, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of ($3.0) million for the prior year quarter, an improvement of $1.4 million.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) ("Xcel" or the "Company"), a media and consumer products company with significant expertise in livestream shopping and social commerce, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel commented, "I am very pleased with our completion of Project Fundamentals which significantly reduced our overhead and operating risk returning us to a working capital light business that made us so successful over the years. The company is now poised for strong growth in our core licensing business and our investment in Orme the video and social commerce marketplace is extremely exciting based upon its potential."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million, representing a decrease of approximately $3.9 million (-44%) from the first quarter of 2023. This decline was almost entirely driven by the decrease in net product sales to zero, due to the Company's discontinuance of all of its wholesale businesses as part of its Project Fundamentals plan in 2023. Licensing revenue was essentially flat year-over-year at $2.2 million for the quarter.

Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands for the quarter was approximately $6.3 million, or ($0.31) per share, compared with a net loss of $5.6 million, or ($0.30) per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. The current quarter includes a non-cash charge of $2.3 million related to the exit and subleasing of our prior office space which was completed in the current quarter.

After adjusting for certain cash and non-cash items, results on a non-GAAP basis were a net loss of approximately $1.8 million, or ($0.09) per share for the current quarter and a net loss of approximately $3.6 million, or ($0.18) per share, for the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly on a year-over-year basis to negative $1.6 million for the current quarter as compared with negative $3.0 million for the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of the restructuring of our business and entry into the new long-term license agreements for the Company's Halston, Judith Ripka, C Wonder and Longaberger brands.

Balance Sheet

The Company's balance sheet at December 31, 2023, reflected stockholders' equity of approximately $44 million, cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.6 million, and working capital, exclusive of the current portion of lease obligations and deferred revenue, of approximately $2.1 million.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company recorded $4.7 million of term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $0.3 million, of which $1.0 million is recorded as short-term debt.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, C. Wonder and Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company's brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone, and over 20,000 hours of live-stream and social commerce. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. www.xcelbrands.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "ongoing," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "appears," "suggests," "future," "likely," "goal," "plans," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "seeks," "should," "would," "guidance," "confident" or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated revenue, expenses, profitability, strategic plans and capital needs.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP unaudited terms. We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders, exclusive of amortization of trademarks, proportional share of trademark amortization of equity method investee, stock-based compensation and cost of licensee warrants and asset impairment, Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures do not include the tax effect of the aforementioned adjusting items, due to the nature of these items and the Company's tax strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP unaudited measure, which we define as net income (loss) attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders, exclusive of amortization of trademarks, proportional share of trademark amortization of equity method investee, stock-based compensation and cost of licensee warrants, interest and finance, asset impairment and other state and local franchise taxes.

Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to identify business trends relating to our results of operations. Management believes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are also useful because these measures adjust for certain costs and other events that management believes are not representative of our core business operating results, and thus these non-GAAP measures provide supplemental information to assist investors in evaluating our financial results. Adjusted EBITDA is the measure used to calculate compliance with the EBITDA covenant under our term loan agreement.

Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Given that non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures not deemed to be in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry, because other companies may calculate these measures in a different manner than we do. In evaluating non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may or may not incur expenses similar to some of the adjustments in this document. Our presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA does not imply that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income and other GAAP results, and not rely on any single financial measure.

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Revenues Net licensing revenue $ 2,184 $ 2,222 Net sales 0 3,828 Net revenue 2,184 6,050 Cost of goods sold (sales) - 2,693 Gross profit 2,184 3,357 Operating costs and expenses Salaries, benefits and employment taxes 1,933 3,465 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 2,029 3,493 Total direct operating costs and expenses 3,962 6,958 Operating loss before other operating costs and expenses (1,778 ) (3,601 ) Other expense, including non-cash expenses Depreciation and amortization 1,589 1,797 Asset Impairment Charges 2,295 - Loss from equity method investment 533 515 Operating loss (6,195 ) (5,913 ) Interest and finance expense Interest expense - term loan debt 146 - Other interest and finance charges (income), net 4 25 Total interest and finance expense 150 25 Loss before income taxes (6,345 ) (5,938 ) Income tax provision (benefit) - - Net loss (6,345 ) (5,938 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (51 ) (295 ) Net loss attributable to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders $ (6,294 ) $ (5,643 ) Loss per common share attributed to Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders: Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.31 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,374,920 19,633,194

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,552 $ 2,998 Accounts receivable, net 3,603 3,454 Inventory 445 453 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 471 398 Total current assets 6,071 7,303 Property and equipment, net 133 634 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,535 4,453 Trademarks and other intangibles, net 39,986 41,520 Equity method investment 17,070 17,585 Other assets 969 165 Total non-current assets 60,693 64,357 Total Assets $ 66,764 $ 71,660 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 1,918 $ 2,236 Deferred revenue 889 889 Accrued income taxes payable 372 372 Current portion of operating lease obligation 1,278 1,258 Current portion of long-term debt 1,000 750 Current portion of contingent obligations 723 964 Total current liabilities 6,180 6,469 Long-Term Liabilities: Deferred revenue 3,333 3,556 Long-term portion of operating lease obligation 3,694 4,021 Long-term debt, net, less current portion 3,747 3,971 Current portion of contingent obligations 5,432 5,432 Other long-term liabilities 506 40 Total long-term liabilities 16,712 17,020 Total Liabilities 22,892 23,489 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 23,452,117 and 19,795,053 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 23 20 Paid-in capital 105,904 103,861 Accumulated deficit (60,143 ) (53,849 ) Total Xcel Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity 45,784 50,032 Noncontrolling interest (1,912 ) (1,861 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 43,872 48,171 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 66,764 $ 71,660

Xcel Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (6,345 ) $ (5,938 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,589 1,797 Asset impairment charges 2,295 - Amortization of deferred finance costs 26 - Stock-based compensation 144 57 Undistributed proportional share of net income of equity method investee 533 515 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (149 ) (859 ) Inventory 8 (254 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (156 ) 425 Deferred revenue (223 ) 240 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (560 ) 1,156 Lease-related assets and liabilities (237 ) (54 ) Other Liabilities 466 - Net cash used in operating activities (2,609 ) (2,915 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment - (81 ) Net cash used in investing activities - (81 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from public offering and private placement transactions, net of transaction costs 1,902 - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,902 - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (707 ) (2,996 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,998 4,608 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,291 $ 1,612 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,552 $ 1,612 Restricted cash (reported in other non-current assets) 739 - Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,291 $ 1,612 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for interest $ 119 $ - Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ - $ 16