Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.05.2024 | 09:30
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Day 1: News Alert: London Blockchain Conference 2024

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Day 1 of the London Blockchain Conference kicks off today with world-renowned marketing and business entrepreneur and professor Scott Galloway taking the stage.

Tech influencer Lilly Douse will also host this year's conference. She will bring her top hosting skills and unique perspective on blockchain and AI technology to the event.

But that's not all; attendees can also check out Scott Zoldi, Chief Analyst Officer, Fico, who spoke about establishing trust in AL and Blockchain.

This is an opportunity to gain exclusive insights from influential voices in business, technology and blockchain. One can take advantage of these sessions to explore blockchain's potential to drive business success.

Please register here to attend or listen to any of the sessions today.

About the London Blockchain Conference

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, ecosystem announcements, product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/day-1-news-alert-london-blockchain-conference-2024-302151055.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.