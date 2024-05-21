DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (UHYG LN) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 90.988 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 843978 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 322676 EQS News ID: 1907133 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

