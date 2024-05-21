DJ Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE LN) Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 20-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 88.1379 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2383420 CODE: SRHE LN ISIN: LU2109787635 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE LN Sequence No.: 322748 EQS News ID: 1907277 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1907277&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)