

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN.L), a self-managed investment trust, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 201.4 million pounds for the full year, higher than 149.2 million pounds in the previous year, primarily helped by growth in investment income as well as gains on investments.



Net profit increased to 203.8 million pounds or 369p per share from 142.9 million pounds or 259p per share last year.



Investment income rose to 61.8 million pounds from 43.2 million pounds a year ago, while net gains on fair value investments increased to 174.4 million pounds from 133 million pounds.



Revenue for the year was 233.8 million pounds, up from 176.9 million pounds last year.



Nat assets as on March 31, 2024 was 2.965 billion pounds or 5369p per share, higher than 2.798 billion pound or 5068p per share a year ago. NAV total return was 7.4 percent for the year.



The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of 51.47p per share, payable on August 1 to ordinary shareholders of record on June 28.



