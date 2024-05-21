

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 4-day low of 103.92 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 103.34.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to 6-day lows of 0.6646, 1.6327 and 0.9067 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6667, 1.6279 and 0.9089, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0909 against the NZ dollar, from Monday's closing value of 0.9089.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 102.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback, 1.65 against the euro, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken