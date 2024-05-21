

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita Plc (CPI.L), a business process outsourcing and professional services company, on Tuesday recorded a 9 percent decline in adjusted revenue for the four-month period to April 30, which was in line with its expectations.



Total contract value won also decreased by 9 percent in the four-month period, reflecting expected award phasing.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group has reaffirmed its adjusted revenue guidance, broadly in line with the previous year.



