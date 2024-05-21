

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 6-day lows of 0.6089 against the U.S. dollar and 1.7821 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6107 and 1.7784, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 95.22 from Monday's closing value of 95.51.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 1.81 against the euro and 91.00 against the yen.



