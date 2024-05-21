Tetr College of Business Introduces a Cross-Border Bachelors Program Across Seven Countries

Courses at Tetr will be led by global business and technology leaders such as Dr. Viney Sawhney (Professor, Harvard University), Dr. Edward Rogers (Former Chief Knowledge Officer, NASA), Faverie Stephane (Executive Group President, Estee Lauder) and Saud Swar (CBO, American Express, MENA).

The program will offer a highly experiential and immersive learning experience for students by enabling them to build businesses that generate real revenue & profit in 7 countries.

World's Largest Single-Intake Scholarship Announced at USD 12 Million for 60 Students.

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetr College of Business, a first-of-its-kind business school, is creating a new generation of leaders who truly possess practical skills and global experience to build successful businesses. Tetr has launched a new undergraduate program where the curriculum focuses on learning business by doing businesses - across the globe. In doing so, the program caters directly to this increasing demand for practical skills. To that end, Tetr has announced the world's largest single-intake scholarship fund of USD 12 Million to award 60 scholarships for its fall 2024 intake.

Tetr has curated a globally immersive learning experience for students to live, and learn across 7 different countries including UAE, India, Singapore, Ghana, U.S, Brazil, and Italy over 4 years. As part of the program, students will get to study at the world's leading educational institutions INSEAD, France (FT rank 2), SDA Bocconi, Italy (FT rank 3); as well as NUS, Singapore (#1 in Asia), and IIT among others. Courses at Tetr will be taught by Global business and technology luminaries such as Daniel Garret Van Der Vliet (Executive Director, Cornell University), Manoj Kohli (Ex-CEO, Bharti Airtel & Softbank), Alexis Montesinos (Professor, MIT), Thorsten Truijens (Professor, Kellogg School of Management) and Nitin Gaur (Advisory Board Member, Stanford University).

The B-school has established a 1.6 million USD venture fund 'Tetr Launchpad' for aspiring entrepreneurs, complemented by mentorship from an extensive network of venture capitalists, founders, and industry leaders. The academic council of Tetr is led by Ivy League Professors and former global CXOs, such as the likes of Viney Sawhney (Professor, Harvard University), Edward Rogers (Former Chief Knowledge Officer, NASA), Faverie Stephane (Executive Group President, Estee Lauder) and Saud Swar (CBO, American Express, MENA), as part of the founding council.

"For prospective students from the Latin American region, growing interest in truly immersive learning experiences perfectly aligns with the nation's growing intention of cementing itself on the world's stage,"shares Dr. Viney Sawhney,Professor of Finance, Harvard University. "I have never seen such a program in my academic experience, even at prestigious institutions like Harvard. This clearly indicates that traditional business education is due for an overhaul. Tetr's unique program addresses this gap with a curriculum that allows students to travel the world and learn business by doing business in a new country, each semester. I am excited to be working alongside a team that is pioneering a change in the world of business education globally."

As a part of its curriculum, Tetr will offer students a holistic understanding of how to build brands, investment portfolios, and make data driven decisions rooted in local cultural context, as they travel and study across the globe. Students will get an opportunity to build an eCommerce 'dropshipping' business in Dubai, leverage the Silicon Valley's ecosystem to launch a tech startup in the US and start a community driven project to design and sell a hardware product in Singapore. They will also get to learn content creation, community building and brand partnerships in Milan, launch green initiatives in the realm of EVs, wildlife conservation and renewable energy in Rio De Janeiro as well as build a consumer business catering to suburban audiences in India.

Set to commence the batch from September 2024, Tetr is offering full scholarships to 60 brightest undergraduates from across the world who will join the first batch. Out of this, 10 students will be from Latin American countries. Tetr will empower these individuals to develop the leadership required to pursue their chosen fields. Backed by Tetr's entrepreneurial network, they'll have the resources to turn their visions into reality. The B school will also welcome top SAT scorers (top 1 percentile) and those who have turned down offers from prestigious universities. To know more about the various scholarships, students could visit Tetr's website here. The deadline for the current round of applications is June 17.

About Tetr College of Business

Tetr School of Business is a first of its kind global B-school where 100 exceptional undergraduate students from around the world will learn business by building businesses every year, across 7 countries - USA, Italy, Singapore, Brazil, UAE, India and Ghana. As part of its 4-year Bachelors program, these students will study at some of the world's most prestigious educational institutions including INSEAD (France), SDA Bocconi (Italy), NUS (Singapore), and IIT (India). With a vision to mold them into global leaders, leading educationists and top business leaders from the likes of Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Cornell, NASA, Estee Lauder and American Express will teach and mentor these students in their areas of interest. For more details, please visit - https://www.tetr.com/

