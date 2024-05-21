DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2024 / 09:48 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.1031 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1453512 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 322858 EQS News ID: 1907525 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

