Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QD9S | ISIN: HK0000658531 | Ticker-Symbol: S2P
Frankfurt
21.05.24
08:16 Uhr
0,670 Euro
+0,005
+0,75 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMCERE PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMCERE PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6550,68512:21
0,6600,68511:48
PR Newswire
21.05.2024 | 10:48
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simcere Phar-maceuticals Presented Six Studies on Sanbexin® at ESOC 2024

NANJING, China, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th European Stroke Organization Congress (ESOC), held in Basel, Switzerland from May 15 to 17, 2024, showcased six studies on Sanbexin® (Edaravone and Dexborneol Concentrated Solution for Injection) and a new dosage form of sublingual tablets under development. These presentations brought new medical evidence on the mechanism of action and clinical application of Sanbexin® in treating stroke.

Highlights

Late-Breaking Abstract

Oral Abstract

Sanbexin®, the only Class 1 innovative drug approved worldwide since 2015, has been shown to reduce brain cell damage and dysfunction caused by ischemia and hypoxia in stroke patients. Its significance lies in its ability to combat the devastating effects of stroke, which is the second most common fatal disease globally and the first most common in China.

The high recurrence rate, disability rate, and mortality rate associated with stroke place a heavy burden on society. In China, the incidence rate of ischemic stroke is the highest worldwide. Sanbexin® has been approved to address these challenges, offering new hope for patients and their families.

Furthermore, the New Drug Application (NDA) for Sublingual Tablets of Sanbexin® has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on June 28, 2023. This development is expected to fill a critical gap in first-time and out-of-hospital drug delivery after stroke onset, increasing accessibility to the entire treatment course from hospital-based care to out-of-hospital care for patients.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417738/Extraction_Study.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417864/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/simcere-phar-maceuticals-presented-six-studies-on-sanbexin-at-esoc-2024-302151158.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.