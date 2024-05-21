



Original-Research: Energiekontor AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Energiekontor AG

Company Name: Energiekontor AG

ISIN: DE0005313506



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 21.05.2024

Target price: 126,00 Euro

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: 18.10.2022: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 126,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Energiekontor (EKT) hat ihren Zwischenbericht für Q1/24 veröffentlicht, der einen qualitativen Überblick über die Geschäftsentwicklung gibt. Das Projektentwicklungsgeschäft hat sich sehr gut entwickelt (29 MW in Betrieb genommen, 338 MW im Bau und 965 MW an Baugenehmigungen Mitte Mai). Das eigene Ökostromanlagenportfolio erzeugte in Q1 rund 200 GWh und profitierte von günstigen Windverhältnissen. Energiekontor plant, die Kapazität des Portfolios von 384 MW auf 491 MW zu erhöhen (zwei PV-Anlagen (72 MW) und zwei Windparks (35 MW)). EKT bekräftigte die EBT-Guidance für 2024 von EUR30 Mio. bis EUR70 Mio. Wir halten an unseren Prognosen fest. Eine aktualisierte Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung ergibt weiterhin ein Kursziel von EUR126. Wir gehen davon aus, dass sich die Anleger nun von dem Schock der niedriger als erwartet ausgefallenen EBT-Prognose für 2024 erholt haben und die sehr positive Projektentwicklung zu würdigen wissen. Das Aufwärtspotenzial der Aktie ist nach wie vor hoch (>75%), und wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.





First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 126.00 price target.

Energiekontor (EKT) has published its interim status report for Q1/24, which gives a qualitative update on business development. The project development business has developed very well (29 MW commissioned, 338 MW under construction, and 965 MW in building permits on hand in mid-May). The own green power portfolio generated around 200 GWh in Q1 and benefitted from favourable wind conditions. Energiekontor plans to expand portfolio capacity from 384 MW to 491 MW (two PV plants (72 MW) and two wind farms (35 MW)). EKT reiterated 2024 EBT guidance of EUR30m to EUR70m. We stick to our forecasts. An updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields an unchanged EUR126 price target. We believe that investors have recovered from the shock of the lower than expected 2024 EBT guidance and will now focus on the very positive project development. The share's upside potential remains high (>75%), and we reiterate our Buy recommendation.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/29825.pdf



Contact for questions

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



