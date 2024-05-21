Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE), through Seureca, its Consulting Engineering and Strategic and Operational Assistance division, announces the acquisition of MRC Consultants and Transaction Advisers. MRC is an energy consulting firm, based in Spain and the United Kingdom and active in over 30 countries.

This acquisition aligns perfectly with Veolia's new 2024-2027 "GreenUp" strategic program, which aims to accelerate ecological transformation. It strengthens the energy component of Seureca's business and is fully in line with the Group's objectives in terms of decarbonized energy and energy autonomy for both itself and its customers.

In addition to the solutions already mastered at Seureca in terms of water, energy and waste management, MRC brings unique expertise in energy strategies, including decarbonization, planning and design of energy systems, and projects structuring and financing, to meet the challenges of autonomy and energy sobriety of its clients at the national and international scale. The MRC team includes energy engineers, economists, legal experts and data analysts.

In total, Seureca's energy division will have a workforce of over 70, and this new offering will cover energy efficiency, renewables, smart grids, energy storage, e-mobility and energy local loops.

"This acquisition is an important step in Seureca's development, as it strengthens our energy services and commitment to ecological transformation. Seureca is now an international key player in providing support and consulting services on energy issues for cities and industries." Philippe Bloch, Managing Director of the Consulting Engineering Division Seureca.

"We are very proud to join the Veolia group's consulting engineering division and to bring our expertise in energy consulting and decarbonization. This acquisition propels our company into a new dimension on the world stage." Arnaldo Orlandini, CEO of MRC Consultants and Transaction Advisers.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia's ambition is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 218,000 employees on five continents, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for managing water, waste and energy that help to radically change the world. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia contributes to developing access to resources, preserving available resources and renewing them. In 2023, the Veolia group served 113 million people with drinking water and 103 million with wastewater services, produced 42 terawatt-hours of energy and recovered 63 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated sales of €45.3 billion in 2023.

ABOUT SEURECA

Seureca is the Consulting Engineering and Strategic and Operational Assistance Division of Veolia group. Seureca's experts design solutions for public authorities, industries, and the tertiary sector to meet the challenges of access to essential services, sustainable resource management, environmental protection, and performance improvement.

Our teams are actively involved from the initial concept phase to operational implementation including a variety of services covering audits and studies, design and works supervision, strategic and operational assistance, as well as training and skills transfer. As of 2023, Seureca has over 300 employees and generates a turnover of €39 million.

