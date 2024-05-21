ProCredit Holding (PCB) has delivered another strong set of results, posting Q124 net income of €33.5m (up 14% y-o-y), which translates into an annualised ROE of 13.4%. Earnings were supported by a sustained solid net interest margin (NIM; at 3.7% annualised vs 3.4% in Q123) and low cost of risk (2bp). Meanwhile, PCB reported a higher cost-income ratio (CIR, 61.7% in Q124 vs 59.7% in Q123) as it ramps up its new strategic agenda. In line with PCB's dividend policy, the management board will propose at the AGM (on 4 June 2024) the payout of one-third of PCB's FY23 profits, translating into a dividend per share of €0.64, which implies a healthy 6.4% dividend yield.

