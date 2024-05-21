Daewoo's new hybrid inverters feature LiFePO4 batteries. They are available in six variants, with power ratings ranging from 0. 5 kVA to 10 kVA. From pv magazine India South Korea's Daewoo has developed new lithium battery inverters for solar projects. The hybrid inverters are available in rated power outputs ranging from 0. 5 kVA to 10 kVA. The built-in LiFePO4 lithium batteries eliminate the risk of acid leakage. The 1 kVA and 2 kVA inverters come in a compact, portable design. They can be wall-mounted or used outdoors as reliable power banks, according to the company. The inverters can handle ...

