

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday despite a recent uptick in geopolitical tensions and chances of crude oil production and exports getting affected in the aftermath of Iranian president's death in a helicopter crash.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.9 percent to $82.98 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 0.9 percent at $78.62.



The news of the death of Iran's president and the bad health of Saudi Arabia's king failed to affect crude prices in a positive way. It is still unclear whether the events will have an impact on energy policy.



Investors also awaited the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting on June 1, though analysts largely expect a rollover of existing OPE+ voluntary cuts.



Demand worries were back in focus after several officials cautioned about elevated inflation and suggested that interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer.



It is feared that higher interest rates will depress consumer and industrial demand. This, in turn, can lead to lower demand for energy, including crude oil.



