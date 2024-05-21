Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues update on Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Strong rent growth and improving rent collection



21-May-2024 / 11:07 GMT/BST

London, UK, 21 Mai 2024

Edison issues update on Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO): Strong rent growth and improving rent collection

Triple Point Social Housing REIT's (SOHO's) Q124 update confirms a continuing improvement in rent collection. The newly set FY24 DPS target is unchanged compared to FY23 at 5.46p as the board considers the impact of asset sales and transfers. This represents a yield of 9.0%. Strong indexed rental income continues to support income and capital values.

The targeted DPS represents a yield of 9% and, despite a share price recovery from a low point of c 42p in April 2023, the shares continue to trade at an almost 50% discount to NAV.

