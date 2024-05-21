Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 May to 14 May 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/05/2024 FR0010313833 7000 98,8130 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/05/2024 FR0010313833 1065 98,9165 XPAR TOTAL 8 065 98,8267

