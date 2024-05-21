

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia (VE) announced Monday that its consulting engineering and strategic and operational assistance division Seureca announced the acquisition of MRC Consultants and Transaction Advisers. The financial aspects of the deal are not revealed.



The combination of MRC, an energy consulting firm in Spain and the United Kingdom is expected to boost Veolia's new 2024-2027 'GreenUp' strategic program to support ecological transformation.



Further, the acquisition would help strengthen the energy component of Seureca's business, in terms of decarbonized energy and energy autonomy.



