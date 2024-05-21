LBA, manufacturer of automatic bollards and automatic barriers, announces the launch of its brand-new, breakthrough development: a fast and smart gateway.

Launched at the Intertraffic exhibition, the eco-system's benchmark showcase, this smart gateway combines the advantages of the gateway and the automatic barrier to provide a compact solution that does not need to be fitted with detector cells. A complete product, which vastly improves reliability, providing security while also maintaining the smooth flow of access to public and tertiary buildings, and to industrial and logistics sites.

Manufactured in Limonest (near Lyon), this made in France product has been added to the catalogue of La Barrière Automatique.

The major innovative feature involves the dynamic LBAi DETECT patented intelligent detection system, with smart identification of pedestrians/vehicles. This smart detection system protects pedestrians and users, without having to wait for contact. It is completely safe, for pedestrians and vehicles. The on-board artificial intelligence in the camera is built into the security system.

This technology does away with the need for cells and safety edges, thus greatly reducing the risk of faults. A technology that combines speed with safety, and compliant with standard EN 13241-1. The LBA ONE-C© card links to web services, incorporating in particular the remote control and management of the gateway.

The dimensions of the LBAi W-Gate are suitable for all widths of gateway. Indeed, the width, height and design of the leaves are completely adaptable and customisable.

Bringing artificial intelligence to serve perimeter security, LBA once again demonstrates its ability to innovate. On average, LBA files 5 patents a year.

"With LBAi W-Gate, we are targeting a broad range of players seeking a reliable, flexible and perimeter security solution. This product has been developed based on feedback from our customers, and with the expertise of our research and development team my congratulations to them. We are extremely proud to unveil this gateway at Intertraffic, demonstrating as it does our dynamic sector. Security needs are constantly changing, and so barriers and gateways also have to develop in order to keep up with need," concludes Hélène Hardouin, Chair of LBA.

Find out more: https://onlylba.com/speedgate/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521289329/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Agence Yucatan

Jean-Alexis Bourgier Clothilde Mannarino

groupelba@yucatan.fr

01 53 63 27 27