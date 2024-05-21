Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
It is announced that at the close of business on 20 May 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
20 May 2024 57.09p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 57.00p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
21 May 2024