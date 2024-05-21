BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 20 May 2024 were:
139.74p Capital only
140.45p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 75,000 Ordinary shares on 23rd April 2024, the Company has 125,011,194 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,575,000 shares held in Treasury.
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 20 May 2024 were:
658.11p Capital only
663.98p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 15,005 ordinary shares on 25th April 2024, the Company now has 100,144,522 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 17,784,416 shares which are held in Treasury.
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 20 May 2024 were:
631.37p Capital only (undiluted)
642.18p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
2. Following the Share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 9th May 2023, the Company has 191,183,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,828,806 shares which are held in Treasury.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 20 May 2024 were:
691.33p Capital only
700.02p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 25,000 Ordinary shares on 20th May 2024, the Company has 91,757,368 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 11,452,496 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 20 May 2024 were:
222.44p Capital only
223.16p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 55,000 ordinary shares on 20th May 2024, the Company has 76,620,653 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 23,740,652 shares which are held in Treasury.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 20 May 2024 were:
576.57c per share (US cents) - Capital only
580.44c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
453.70p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
456.75p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May 2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662 shares which are held in Treasury.
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 20 May 2024 were:
222.84p Capital only (undiluted)
227.46p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Following the buyback cancellation of 500 ordinary shares on 8th May 2024, the Company has 20,114,758 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.
2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 20 May 2024 were:
1,600.05p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,652.83p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,641.97p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,694.75p Including current year income and debt at fair value
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 15,000 Ordinary shares on 16th April 2024, the Company has 47,099,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,893,731 shares held in Treasury.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 20 May 2024 were:
202.72c Capital only USD (cents)
159.52p Capital only Sterling (pence)
209.18c Including current year income USD (cents)
164.60p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.