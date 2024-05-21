Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has made the final acquisition payment of US$25,000 to the vendor of the Tip Top project. Gold79 now owns 100% of the Tip Top Project in Nevada.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO stated, "When I joined Gold79 three years ago, my view was that any one of our projects could justify our market capitalization at that time. This included the Tip Top project where the 154 historical drill holes included results of 4.57m at 16.31 g/t Au (T98-12) and 9.14m at 14.42 g/t Au (T98-14) within a plus 5-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly." Mr. Macpherson continued, "While work has been limited over the last three years, we continue to believe that Tip Top is a prospective project and Gold79 continues to look at ways to maximize its value for shareholders, as we focus our current resources on the Gold Chain project."

Tip Top Project, Nevada

The Tip Top project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada at the north end of the White Mountains, five miles south of Montgomery Pass, which is on U.S. Highway 6 between Bishop, CA and Tonopah, NV. The project is approximately 60 km south-south east of the past producing Borealis Mine (approximately 500,000 ounces of gold produced), now operated by Borealis Mining; the past producing Aurora Mine (approximately 1.9M ounces of gold produced), owned by Hecla; and, Headwater Gold's Spring Peak project, where Headwater is partnered with Newmont Gold.

The project contains several low-sulfidation oxide gold-silver epithermal veins that are peripheral to an altered rhyodacite intrusion emplaced into Jurassic-Cretaceous intrusive and a bimodal package of volcanic rocks. Two of the veins historically produced a total of 6,900 ounces of gold and some silver. Since 1980, the property has been drilled by five companies, with 154 drill holes totaling 7,315 metres.

Selected historical high-grade drill hole intercepts from the Tip Top Gold project include the following:

TTD-02 returned 2.44m of 19.82 g/t Au from 20.20m (Hecla 2001)

TTD-04 returned 2.59m of 7.89 g/t Au from 32.00m (Hecla 2001)

T98-12 returned 4.57m of 16.31 g/t Au from 28.97m (Dos Amigos 1998)

T98-14 returned 9.14m of 14.42 g/t Au from 21.34m (Dos Amigos 1998)

Gold bearing intercepts above are drilled intervals and true width cannot be determined at this time. Historical drilling along the Tip Top vein, and particularly around the Tip Top adit, has identified gold-bearing veins and there is a good possibility of expanding the known mineralization along strike and to depth.

In 2020, Gold79 completed an extensive mapping and sampling program at Tip Top. Soil sampling revealed multi-kilometre gold-in-soil (Figure 1) and mercury-in-soil (Figure 2) anomalies trending Northeast from where most of the drilling has been completed. Mapping helped identify structural controls of the gold mineralization (Figure 3). Sampling across the known veins in the area of the Tip Top vein returned 6.7m of 11.8 g/t Au and 4.37m of 10.3 g/t Au (Figure 1).

Tip Top Agreement

With the final payment of US$25,000 on May 9, 2024, Gold79 has completed its acquisition of the Tip Top project. The Vendor retains a 1% net smelter return royalty on the property and the Company is obligated to pay the vendor a cash payment of US$200,000 within 30 days of completion of a bankable feasibility study. The Company may purchase the NSR royalty at any time prior to commercial production for US$1,000,000.

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the QP believes that prior drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 has four gold projects, two of which are partnered with major gold producers (Kinross at Jefferson Canyon and Agnico at Greyhound). Gold79 is focused on establishing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona and advancing its Tip Top project in Nevada.

