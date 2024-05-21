Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 20 May 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £51.583million Including current year income and expenses £51.851million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 271.83p Including current year income and expenses 273.25p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 271.09p Including current year income and expenses 272.37p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000